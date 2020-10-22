Sen. Loeffler on Attacks on Judge Barrett: 'There’s Little Democrats Fear More Than Strong Conservative Women'

As the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court proceeds in the Senate, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) disclosed Democrats’ real reasoning for opposing the confirmation. Judge Barrett’s legal credentials and support from colleagues on both sides of the aisle, along with her exemplary intellect that she showed before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, are proof alone of her qualifications to sit on the high court.

Democrats fear Judge Barrett’s commitment to textualist and originalist interpretations of the constitution, and outright rejection of the left’s goal of turning the judiciary into an activist branch of government. Judge Barrett’s qualifications are unmistakable, so Senate Democrats resorted to fear mongering and false smears about her judicial philosophy, as Sen. Loeffler pointed out:

“That’s why it is concerning that Democrats are fighting so hard to oppose an eminently qualified nominee. As retaliation, they have threatened to pack the court if we follow clear precedent in filling the seat, attempting to constrain our well-designed system of checks and balances. Unable to criticize Judge Barrett’s sterling credentials, Democrats have resorted to scare tactics – claiming she will take away health care coverage or advance her own policy views,” she said on the Senate floor. “At her confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett put those left-wing talking points to rest, saying, and I quote: ‘It is never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge’s personal convictions, whether they derive from faith or anywhere else, on the law,’ end quote.”

As Georgia’s second female Senator to date, Sen. Loeffler also noted Democrats’ “playbook” for attacking conservative women who do not buy into the left’s line-item agenda.

“These accusations make clear that there is little Democrats fear more than strong conservative women. I know firsthand what it is like to step into public service and then be attacked by the Left and the fake news. There’s a playbook for trying to stop conservative women and their place in public service.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Barrett’s nomination early on Thursday morning, with Democrats shirking their committee duties. She is expected to receive a full vote in the Senate on Monday.