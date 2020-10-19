Gary Peters

Michigan Democrats Push Deceptively Edited Video of John James' Answer to Question on Health Care

Oct 19, 2020
Michigan Democrats are spreading a selectively edited video of GOP Senate candidate John James’ response to a question on health care. Asked about the Affordable Care Act (ACA), James articulated the problems with former President Obama’s far-reaching health care law, but the deceptively edited video amplified by Michigan Democrats leaves most of his answer out. 

“I believe that by increasing competition, increasing choice, increasing quality of care, lowering costs, I think we can do that with some of the ways I’ve proposed. Again, broadening the risk pools across state lines, getting regulatory tort and tax reform, allowing associations so people can make their own choices..those are the types of things, through a legislative requirement, that must protect preexisting conditions,” James said.

In what was once a safe race for incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D), Democrats are panicking; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) affiliated PAC has already spent $19 million to bail out the incumbent, who struggles with name identification among constituents. With just over two weeks until election day, James is well within striking distance in polling averages; Real Clear Politics rates the race as a toss-up.

