Senate Judiciary Committee

Sen. Booker Cites Letter From ND Faculty Opposing Judge Barrett With Zero Signatures From Law Professors

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 6:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) used his designated time to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett, during the second day of her confirmation hearings, to instill fear in Americans following the process. 

Sen. Booker, who once referred to himself as “Spartacus,” decried Judge Barrett’s nomination as an attack on democracy. He repeated the exhausted talking point pushed by Democrats, that the Senate should not be carrying out its constitutional duty of filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court, while COVID-19 relief negotiations are stalled. 

Sen. Booker seemed to forget that his own party blocked discussion on and passage of a good-faith relief bill proposed by Senate Republicans, aimed at delivering economic stimulus to Americans in need.

The New Jersey Democrat cited a letter from faculty at Notre Dame, all of whom oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. Sen. Booker does not disclose that none of the signers are faculty within the law school, and therefore not Judge Barrett’s colleagues.

Senate Democrats' opposition to Judge Barrett is overwhelmingly lacking in substance. Follow our continued coverage of Judge Barrett’s confirmation proceedings here.

