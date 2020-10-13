Sen. Booker Cites Letter From ND Faculty Opposing Judge Barrett With Zero Signatures From Law Professors

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) used his designated time to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett, during the second day of her confirmation hearings, to instill fear in Americans following the process.

Sen. Booker, who once referred to himself as “Spartacus,” decried Judge Barrett’s nomination as an attack on democracy. He repeated the exhausted talking point pushed by Democrats, that the Senate should not be carrying out its constitutional duty of filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court, while COVID-19 relief negotiations are stalled.

Sen. Cory Booker: "Instead of doing anything to help people who are struggling right now, we are here."



"We should be, as the Senate, working in a bipartisan way to try to get this virus under control, to get relief to people who are hurting." https://t.co/oOyKSbmr7F pic.twitter.com/NN4ufWIoAm — ABC News (@ABC) October 12, 2020

Sen. Booker seemed to forget that his own party blocked discussion on and passage of a good-faith relief bill proposed by Senate Republicans, aimed at delivering economic stimulus to Americans in need.

The New Jersey Democrat cited a letter from faculty at Notre Dame, all of whom oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. Sen. Booker does not disclose that none of the signers are faculty within the law school, and therefore not Judge Barrett’s colleagues.

This is actually somewhat of a self-own, because not one—zero—of Judge Barrett’s LAW SCHOOL colleagues at Notre Dame signed this https://t.co/x5qx98CnJR — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 13, 2020

Notably absent from this letter: any member of the Notre Dame Law School faculty, Barrett's actual peers https://t.co/Ga8LJUd1Zz — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 13, 2020

WOW Booker citing the letter signed by Notre Dame's Medieval Studies professor.



Talk about desperate. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2020

