Supreme Court

Judge Barrett Schools Democrats on Role of Judiciary During Sen. Sasse's Questioning

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Judge Barrett Schools Democrats on Role of Judiciary During Sen. Sasse's Questioning

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

In the second day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Ben Sasse’s (R-NE) questioning gave Judge Barrett the opportunity to set the record straight on what originalist jurisprudence is. Democrats have done their best work to villainize the popular judicial philosophy that respects the Constitution as written. 

Asked why the meaning of the law does not change with time, Judge Barrett  reminded those watching that “the law stays the same until it is lawfully changed,” and that the role of the judiciary is not to legislate. 

Democrats have spent much of Judge Barrett’s confirmation insinuating that the courts make the laws, when legislating is Congress’ primary role, as she reminded the room:

“It [lawmaking] is not up to judges to short-circuit that process by updating the law. That’s your job,” she said in response Sen. Sasse’s question about the role of the courts.

Throughout her confirmation process, Judge Barrett has made it clear that a judge's personal policy preferences should have no stake in the way that they rule, and that the law should be the only factor considered.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What's Hilarious About the Liberal Media's Response to ACB Answer on Abortion Question
Matt Vespa
Sen. Cruz Reminds Us All What Is At Stake if Liberal Activists Make Their Way to the Supreme Court
Ellie Bufkin

LIVE: Democrat Senator Mansplains to Judge Barrett

What Was Dick Durbin Insinuating With His Question About Race?
Cortney O'Brien
Judge Barrett Invokes 'Ginsburg Rule' in Response to Sen. Feinstein's Hypothetical Questions
Reagan McCarthy

ACB Showcases Her Judicial Intellect to the Nation in Impressive Moment
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular