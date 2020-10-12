Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun Give Glowing Introductions for Judge Barrett

As the first day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett concluded, Indiana’s pair of GOP Senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, introduced Judge Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Young exposed Democrats’ despicable attacks on Judge Barrett’s religion, which some on the Left deem disqualifying for a seat on the highest court.

Strong intro for Judge Barrett from Sen. Young:



"I can tell you in IN & much of the country, faith is viewed as an asset in a public servant, not a liability. As ND Pres Fr. Jenkins reminded us then, being a person of faith doesn't interfere with one's ability to apply the law." pic.twitter.com/w2hJbjQYpq — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 12, 2020

If confirmed, Judge Barrett will be the first mother of young children to sit on the Supreme Court. Sen. Braun praised the 48-year-old jurist’s sterling legal credentials and commitment to her family.

Today I helped introduce Judge Amy Coney Barrett at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.



On the bench, her qualifications are beyond question. Off the bench, she has lived a life rooted in the heartland values that guide us: faith, family, community, and respect for the law. pic.twitter.com/OkXkgnVGn4 — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) October 12, 2020

Sen. Mike Braun just referred to Amy Coney Barrett as “a legal titan who drives a minivan.” — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) October 12, 2020

Praise for Judge Barrett comes from colleagues and peers from both sides of the aisle. Her confirmation to the Supreme Court continues this week as the Senate Judiciary Committee evaluates her nomination.