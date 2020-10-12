Supreme Court

Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun Give Glowing Introductions for Judge Barrett

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 3:30 PM
Source: Mike Theiler/Pool via AP

As the first day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett concluded, Indiana’s pair of GOP Senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, introduced Judge Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Young exposed Democrats’ despicable attacks on Judge Barrett’s religion, which some on the Left deem disqualifying for a seat on the highest court.

If confirmed, Judge Barrett will be the first mother of young children to sit on the Supreme Court. Sen. Braun praised the 48-year-old jurist’s sterling legal credentials and commitment to her family.

Praise for Judge Barrett comes from colleagues and peers from both sides of the aisle. Her confirmation to the Supreme Court continues this week as the Senate Judiciary Committee evaluates her nomination.

