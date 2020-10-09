Sex Scandal

Watch: Cunningham Ducks Multiple Questions About Potential For More Extramarital Affairs

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2020 3:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Watch: Cunningham Ducks Multiple Questions About Potential For More Extramarital Affairs

Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome, POOL

North Carolina Democrat Cal Cunningham held his scheduled first media appearance since his extramarital affairs became a national spectacle. His campaign allowed North Carolina reporters to ask the Senate hopeful questions, though Cunningham hoped that the press conference would be focused on holding incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis “accountable,” as a deflection from his own self-inflicted scandal. 

On four different instances during his short press conference, Cunningham avoided answering a straightforward question asking him whether or not there are other adulterous affairs that could become public knowledge. 

Cunningham insists that his extramarital romances are “personal” and therefore not relevant to his campaign. He is currently under investigation for a potential violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, given his military rank. Cunningham will not address his wrongdoings head-on, even while building his campaign on a platform of “integrity," "character" and "truth."

North Carolina laws prohibit Cunningham from exiting the race this close to the election, and voters deserve transparency from a candidate seeking a seat in the United States Senate. Make no mistake, if a Republican male candidate seeking a Senate seat was found to be guilty of multiple offenses of marital infidelity, the Left would demand he address the affairs with the voters he hopes to represent.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Frank Luntz Explains the 'Number One Complaint' From His Focus Group
Katie Pavlich
Election Interference: Twitter Unveils Temporary Speech Codes Weeks Before the Election
Bronson Stocking
Yale University Sued by DOJ for Discriminatory Admission Policies
Ellie Bufkin
Governor Whitmer Held Trump Accountable for a Kidnapping Plot. There's One Massive Problem.
Katie Pavlich

Director Explains Why Cast of New Documentary Changed His Mind About Trump
Cortney O'Brien
Liberal Reporter Brutally Gashes Kamala Harris' Disastrous Debate Performance
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular