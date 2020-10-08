An Unhinged Pelosi: 'We're Going to Be Talking About the 25th Amendment'

Speaker Pelosi doubled-down on her refusal to compromise on looming COVID-19 relief negotiations. She promised that there would be no “standalone” bill unless Congress and the White House can agree on another coronavirus package that includes the speaker's far-left wish list.

Pelosi rules out moving a stand-alone bill on airline relief unless “there’s a guarantee” with the administration to move a larger bill — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2020

President Trump halted talks on Tuesday, after Democrats declined to negotiate in good faith, but then said that he would sign an additional, standalone stimulus bill that would distribute $1,200 checks to Americans as the last Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act did.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin indicated that he would consider renegotiating. Rather than focusing on legislating additional economic relief, which so many Americans desperately need, Speaker Pelosi said that she plans to discuss the 25th amendment.

Pelosi says at her weekly press conference: "By the way, tomorrow — come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment."



25th Amendment lays out succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties https://t.co/Sk39EHPIL5 pic.twitter.com/qtnNc3NAD0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

There is no indication that the 25th Amendment will need to be invoked. President Trump appears to be on the mend from his COVID-19 diagnosis. Once again, Democrats’ “master legislator” is completely unserious.