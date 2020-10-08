Nancy Pelosi

An Unhinged Pelosi: 'We're Going to Be Talking About the 25th Amendment'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 08, 2020 12:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaker Pelosi doubled-down on her refusal to compromise on looming COVID-19 relief negotiations. She promised that there would be no “standalone” bill unless Congress and the White House can agree on another coronavirus package that includes the speaker's far-left wish list.

President Trump halted talks on Tuesday, after Democrats declined to negotiate in good faith, but then said that he would sign an additional, standalone stimulus bill that would distribute $1,200 checks to Americans as the last Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act did.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin indicated that he would consider renegotiating. Rather than focusing on legislating additional economic relief, which so many Americans desperately need, Speaker Pelosi said that she plans to discuss the 25th amendment.

There is no indication that the 25th Amendment will need to be invoked. President Trump appears to be on the mend from his COVID-19 diagnosis. Once again, Democrats’ “master legislator” is completely unserious.

