Republican Attorneys General Spotlight 'Lawless' Record of Kamala Harris

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) unveiled a blistering ad about their former colleague and current Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, ahead of Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The ad paints Sen. Harris as “the original lawless liberal,” citing her stances on far-left policies, including the Green New Deal, court-packing, and the anti-police movement. The GOP Attorneys General cite Sen. Harris’ refusal to condemn the fringe movement that seeks to “defund the police,” equating the vice presidential hopeful with “lawless mobs.”