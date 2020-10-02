Leader McConnell: 'Full Steam Ahead' on Judge Barrett's Confirmation After POTUS Tests Positive for COVID-19

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that the confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, will proceed as planned after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Barrett tested negative for coronavirus, has not been in contact with President Trump since her nomination ceremony, and is following CDC guidelines, the White House said.

McConnell tweeted that Judge Barrett’s confirmation will proceed “full steam ahead,” and Graham said that the president is “very engaged” in the hearings ahead:

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

I’m disgusted by those wishing ill on the President and First Lady.



It’s truly shameful. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Judge Barrett has spent the week meeting with GOP Senators on Capitol Hill ahead of her confirmation hearings, which are set to begin on October 12. Just one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) met with the Supreme Court nominee thus far. Her meetings with lawmakers will continue next week, as Senate Republicans gear up for another partisan fight over the Supreme Court.