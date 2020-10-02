Supreme Court

Leader McConnell: 'Full Steam Ahead' on Judge Barrett's Confirmation After POTUS Tests Positive for COVID-19

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that the confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, will proceed as planned after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. 

Judge Barrett tested negative for coronavirus, has not been in contact with President Trump since her nomination ceremony, and is following CDC guidelines, the White House said.

McConnell tweeted that Judge Barrett’s confirmation will proceed “full steam ahead,” and Graham said that the president is “very engaged” in the hearings ahead:

Judge Barrett has spent the week meeting with GOP Senators on Capitol Hill ahead of her confirmation hearings, which are set to begin on October 12. Just one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) met with the Supreme Court nominee thus far. Her meetings with lawmakers will continue next week, as Senate Republicans gear up for another partisan fight over the Supreme Court.

