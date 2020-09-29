Supreme Court

'Elections Have Consequences': President Trump Obliterates Biden on Supreme Court Nomination

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 9:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Elections Have Consequences': President Trump Obliterates Biden on Supreme Court Nomination

Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, and moderator Chris Wallace opened up the much-anticipated debate with a contentious question on the Supreme Court. 

On the question of filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year, just days after President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat vacated by former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the former vice president said that Americans “have a right” to have a say in who fills the open seat. 

Biden unintentionally argued for Senate Republicans to fill the seat; indeed, Americans deserve to have a say in which jurists sit on the Supreme Court. In 2016, voters elected President Trump and a Republican majority in the Senate, and in the 2018 midterm elections, Americans expanded the GOP’s majority.

President Trump spotlighted this reality, reminding Biden that “elections have consequences.”

While he now advocates for the vacant seat to be left open until after the general election, Biden fiercely argued for the seat of former Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, at the end of former President Obama’s second term in office and with a Republican majority in the Senate.

Follow our coverage of the first presidential debate here.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE: President Trump and Joe Biden Face Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate

BREAKING: Appellate Courts Makes a Big Decision on a Swing State's Mail-In Ballots
Beth Baumann
President Trump Tells Biden: You 'Never' Could Have Handled COVID
Cortney O'Brien

WATCH: Townhall's LIVE Reaction to the First Presidential Debate
Townhall.com Staff
McConnell Bulldozes Democrat Attacks on Judge Barrett
Katie Pavlich

WATCH: Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of a Virtual Classroom Because of a Trump Flag
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular