Speaker Pelosi on ACB: 'We Are Returning to a Time When Being a Woman Was a Preexisting Condition'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi piled on to the outrage machine fueling the Democrat-led smear campaign against Judge Amy Coney Barrett, ahead of her upcoming confirmation hearings in the Senate.

Following President Trump's nomination on Saturday, Speaker Pelosi deemed Judge Barrett a threat to health care, claiming that "millions of families' health care will be ripped away in the middle of a pandemic that has infected seven million Americans and killed over 200,000 people in our country."