Senator Loeffler Blasts 'Anti-Woman' Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

As Leader McConnell has the votes to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats are choosing instead to attack Judge Barrett’s character since the minority party can do nothing to stop her confirmation.

As Democrats wage a character assassination on Judge Barrett, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) pointed to the “anti woman” attacks on Judge Barrett. Sen. Loeffler said on Fox News that Judge Barrett’s commitment to the constitution will play well with female voters, as both parties hope to turn women out at the polls in November:

“I mean she’s a true originalist. She will interpret the Constitution, she will honor the Constitution, she has deep reverence for it and she will uphold the law. She’ll protect innocent life, she’ll protect the Second Amendment and our religious freedoms. And that’s what women want, is fairness,” Sen. Loeffler said. “They want someone who will uphold the law and not legislate from the bench. And that’s what women want, is a level playing field…[Amy Coney Barrett] is a mother, a wife, an educator and a judge. I think women will be so proud. And we’ll be able to have the Constitutional freedoms that are guaranteed because she’s not going to legislate from the bench.”

The anti-woman and anti-faith attacks against Amy Coney Barrett coming from the left are disgusting.



As a fellow pro-life Catholic and conservative woman, I am proud to support Judge Barrett and will stand with her no matter what outrageous smears the left throws at her. pic.twitter.com/vfuh9fvEA7 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) September 28, 2020

Judge Barrett is undoubtedly a well-qualified jurist with impeccable credentials, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Senate is set to swiftly confirm her. Democrats would do well to challenge her legal philosophy rather than her character, but some Democrats in the Senate refuse to even meet with her ahead of confirmation hearings.