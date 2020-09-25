Speaker Pelosi Ahead of First Presidential Debate: 'Why Bother?'

Speaker Pelosi doubled-down on her belief that former Vice President Joe Biden should not partake in scheduled presidential debates with President Trump. She casted doubt not on Biden’s ability to coherently articulate his plans, as he so often struggles to do, but on the president’s ability to “tell the truth.”

"I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth and, actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States," the California Democrat said on CBS. "He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy...Why bother?”

NEW:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this morning she doesn't think Joe Biden should debate President Trump, saying, "Why bother? He [President Trump] doesn't tell the truth." — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) September 25, 2020

The speaker originally wondered the purpose of Biden’s participation in a presidential debate in late August, saying that she herself “would not legitimize” a conversation with President Trump.

PELOSI on PREZ DEBATES: “I don’t think there should be any debates. .. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States" — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 27, 2020

Nancy Pelosi: “don’t tell Joe Biden, I don’t think that there should be any debates”https://t.co/ABFb8NpvMB pic.twitter.com/zwXm6llIto — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2020

Biden originally claimed that he “couldn’t wait” to debate the GOP incumbent, and has called a lid on campaign events for nine days in-a-row ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled debate.