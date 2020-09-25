Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi Ahead of First Presidential Debate: 'Why Bother?'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:15 AM
Speaker Pelosi Ahead of First Presidential Debate: 'Why Bother?'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Speaker Pelosi doubled-down on her belief that former Vice President Joe Biden should not partake in scheduled presidential debates with President Trump. She casted doubt not on Biden’s ability to coherently articulate his plans, as he so often struggles to do, but on the president’s ability to “tell the truth.”

"I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth and, actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States," the California Democrat said on CBS. "He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy...Why bother?”

The speaker originally wondered the purpose of Biden’s participation in a presidential debate in late August, saying that she herself “would not legitimize” a conversation with President Trump.

Biden originally claimed that he “couldn’t wait” to debate the GOP incumbent, and has called a lid on campaign events for nine days in-a-row ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled debate.

