Joe Biden

Flip-Flop: Biden Indicates He May Have Presidential Authority to Implement Mask Mandate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Flip-Flop: Biden Indicates He May Have Presidential Authority to Implement Mask Mandate

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

In a Wednesday press conference with a pre-approved list of reporters, former Vice President Joe Biden changed the Democratic ticket’s stance on a national mask mandate, again. 

Biden originally called for a nationwide mask mandate in August:

“... this is not about Democrat, Republican or independent. This is about saving Americans’ lives,” Biden said. “So let’s just institute a mass mandate nationwide starting immediately. And we will save — the estimates are that we will save 40,000 lives in the next three months once that is done.”

The former vice president’s unserious idea was then called out for being unconstitutional, forcing Biden and Harris to walk back their promise to implement such a mandate. Instead, the pair promised to “encourage” mask wearing, acknowledging the constitutional issue at hand.

Today, Biden walked back his acknowledgement of the obvious constitutional issue, claiming that his legal team believes he would have the authority to implement the mandate as president. He promised to sign an executive order if that is the case:

Biden's stance on the implementation of a nationwide mask mandate remains unclear.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Announces Military Will Help Administer Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine
Katie Pavlich
'My Morale Is Defunded': Here's Who de Blasio Chose as Victim In His Latest Scheme to Save NYC Money
Ellie Bufkin
Uh Oh, Democrats: Here's the Group That's Boosting Trump's Numbers Against Biden
Matt Vespa
Excuse Me? Pennsylvania Will Accept Mail-in Ballots Whose Signatures Don't Match
Matt Vespa
Sen. Grassley to Joe Biden: Release a List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees
Reagan McCarthy
For Those Who Remember This Former NJ Theme Park, It Was the Wild West
VIP
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular