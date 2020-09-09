Biden Reverses Stance on Unconstitutional Proposal

Former vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden walked back his previous comments on implementing a nationwide mask-mandate if he were to be elected in November.
“... this is not about Democrat, Republican or independent. This is about saving Americans’ lives,” Biden said in August. “So let’s just institute a mass mandate nationwide starting immediately. And we will save — the estimates are that we will save 40,000 lives in the next three months once that is done.”
As president, I will:— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2020
- Call for nationwide mask mandates
- Implement widespread testing
- Accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines
I’m ready to work on day one to contain the spread of this virus and get our country back on track.
Kamala Harris also echoed Biden’s call for a mask-mandate and promised that using federal power to issue a mask-wearing directive would be a priority of the administration upon taking office.
Biden and Harris were called out for the unconstitutionality of such a mandate, forcing the pair to reverse their stance. Biden pointed to the obvious “constitutional issue” that neither he nor his running mate previously acknowledged.
WATCH: Biden announces that he thinks his own plan for a national mask mandate is unconstitutional: pic.twitter.com/OKKudf29CO— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 7, 2020
Biden now says a national mask mandate is probably unconstitutional and he wouldn’t do it.— Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) September 7, 2020
This is a full 180-degree reversal. pic.twitter.com/cSxo6Q5LCD