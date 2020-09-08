Elise Stefanik Blasts Cuomo's COVID Policies in New Ad

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY-21) hit the airwaves on Tuesday, attacking her Democratic challenger, Tedra Cobb, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Gov. Cuomo's coronavirus response included a policy that allowed COVID-positive patients to be sent to nursing homes, causing widespread deaths in the facilities. Gov. Cuomo's devastating policy received bipartisan criticism and is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice after his administration insisted that the policy did not "significantly" affect New York's death toll. House Republicans also requested information from Democratic governors with similar nursing home policies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, but none of the state executives have cooperated thus far. The spike in deaths undoubtedly could have been prevented if it were not for a policy that put the most vulnerable at high risk.