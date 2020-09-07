President Trump Touts Economic Recovery During Labor Day Address

President Trump held a Labor Day press conference from the White House to discuss the economic comeback from COVID-19, and the rollout of a potential vaccine. The president touted the jobs report, boasting 10.6 million jobs created in a four-month period, and the declining unemployment rate.

He warned about the economic repercussions of a Biden-Harris administration; the pair has vowed to repeal the monumental Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, from which middle-class income brackets overwhelmingly benefited.

President @realDonaldTrump: We are currently witnessing the fastest labor market recovery from any economic crisis in history. Joe Biden presided over the worst, weakest and slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression! pic.twitter.com/6mOHbcDiPc — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 7, 2020

Using familiar campaign rhetoric, Pres Trump warned that @JoeBiden and "radical socialist Democrats would immediately crash the economy." He said stocks would crash "like you've never seen before." And he again slammed Biden for his tax hike plan. pic.twitter.com/agCJqUT5j3 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 7, 2020

President Trump foreshadowed a COVID-19 vaccine, under Operation Warp Speed, that could become available as early as October. The president accused Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of pushing “anti-vaccine rhetoric,” after Harris said that she would not trust a vaccine created under the Trump administration.

When asked about another relief package, President Trump said that he has not met with Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer because the pair of Democrat leaders don’t want to come to the negotiating table.