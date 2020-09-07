Kamala Harris to Jacob Blake: 'I'm Proud of You'

Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in Milwaukee on Monday, and met with Jacob Blake and his family. Blake, 29, was shot several times last week by police officers after he broke into a woman’s home, after he previously assaulted her multiple times.

Activists framed Blake’s shooting as racially charged, but Blake had warrants out for his arrest on charges including third-degree sexual assault and criminal trespassing. Sen. Harris told Blake that she is “proud of him.”

Democratic VP nominee @KamalaHarris spoke to Jacob Blake today, told him she is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/oCLYIcn3RS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2020

#BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on meeting with Jacob Blake's family: "They're an incredible family." pic.twitter.com/SOItAHnL7h — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020

Police officers were responding to the warrant for Blake, for alleged felony sexual assault, at the time of the incident. The criminal record states that Blake broke into the home of an unnamed woman, via New York Post:

"The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said, “I want my sh-t,” the record states."

Sen. Harris, a self-proclaimed champion of the #MeToo movement, immediately condemned Blake’s shooting by law enforcement officers, before all information was present. Weeks later, she does not acknowledge Blake’s criminal history, because pushing an anti-law enforcement narrative is more politically expedient.

Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now.



As @JoeBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officers involved should be held accountable.



Jacob, our nation is praying for you and your entire family. https://t.co/F4CSs6JnjS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2020

Sen. Harris and other Democrats perpetuate the race narrative in Blake’s case, but the facts do not support the narrative.