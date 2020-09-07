law enforcement

Kamala Harris to Jacob Blake: 'I'm Proud of You'

Posted: Sep 07, 2020 7:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in Milwaukee on Monday, and met with Jacob Blake and his family. Blake, 29, was shot several times last week by police officers after he broke into a woman’s home, after he previously assaulted her multiple times. 

Activists framed Blake’s shooting as racially charged, but Blake had warrants out for his arrest on charges including third-degree sexual assault and criminal trespassing. Sen. Harris told Blake that she is “proud of him.”

Police officers were responding to the warrant for Blake, for alleged felony sexual assault, at the time of the incident. The criminal record states that Blake broke into the home of an unnamed woman, via New York Post:

"The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said, “I want my sh-t,” the record states."

Sen. Harris, a self-proclaimed champion of the #MeToo movement, immediately condemned Blake’s shooting by law enforcement officers, before all information was present. Weeks later, she does not acknowledge Blake’s criminal history, because pushing an anti-law enforcement narrative is more politically expedient.

Sen. Harris and other Democrats perpetuate the race narrative in Blake’s case, but the facts do not support the narrative.

Most Popular