Economic Growth
President Trump's Approval Climbs as Economy Recovers

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 04, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

President Trump’s approval rating is on the rise as the general election heats up. 

A fresh poll of likely voters conducted by Rasmussen Reports showed the president’s popularity at 52 percent, while 48 percent disapprove of the GOP incumbent. This rating is the highest approval that President Trump has seen since February, before COVID-19.

The president’s current approval rating exceeds that of his predecessors during the same timeframe in their presidencies, ahead of re-election. The president’s climbing approval comes after the Department of Labor revealed that the economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4 percent.

The race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continues to tighten. Biden’s once-substantial lead over the president has virtually disappeared; the RealClearPolitics average shows Biden leading by just three points. Though Biden leads in the national average, President Trump is closing the gap in individual battleground state polls, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Most Popular