Kamala Harris' 'Rebuttal' to President Trump's RNC Address Was Full of Falsehoods

Democrats’ vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, delivered a rebuttal to President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC), before the president even delivered remarks.

Biden’s running mate attacked President Trump’s response to COVID-19, telling viewers that the president “failed the American people.”

.@KamalaHarris, prebutting Trump’s acceptance speech in DC: “Donald Trump doesn’t understand the presidency. He thinks it’s about him”.



Says he’s shown “a reckless disregard” for the pandemic and its consequences. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 27, 2020

In reality, President Trump swiftly banned travel to and from China, where the virus originated from. Joe Biden called this bold move xenophobic, before the ban was proven to be effective. The president also worked hand-in-hand with governors, offering federal assistance for economic damage caused by COVID-19, while letting the individual state leaders govern as they see fit.

Kamala Harris is a liar



Trump to govs: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself"



He sent USS Comfort, Cuomo didn't use it. We deployed hundreds of millions of masks, PPE, 50,000 ventilators — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 27, 2020

Though Harris claims President Trump "failed miserably" at protecting the American economy, Republicans have been on the side of the American worker throughout the pandemic. With the help of Republicans in Congress, and no thanks to Democrats, the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) delivered stimulus checks and forgivable loans to struggling families and small businesses. Democrats held up these relief packages while Americans suffered economic burden.

Harris went on to softly condemn violence occurring in American cities, telling viewers that such acts must not be confused with peaceful protesting, but refused to actually condemn the happenings in Kenosha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle and other cities.

Sen. @KamalaHarris: “It’s no wonder people are taking to the streets. And I support them. We must always defend peaceful protests and ... protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter who was arrested for murder” pic.twitter.com/suUfYtxA5j — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 27, 2020

The substance of her speech aside, the Biden campaign’s choice to have Harris “rebut” the president’s speech only bolsters the narrative that the former vice president’s aides are shielding him from the public.

President Trump is set to accept the GOP’s nomination on Thursday night.