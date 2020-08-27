Joe Biden

Kamala Harris' 'Rebuttal' to President Trump's RNC Address Was Full of Falsehoods

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrats’ vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, delivered a rebuttal to President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC), before the president even delivered remarks. 

Biden’s running mate attacked President Trump’s response to COVID-19, telling viewers that the president “failed the American people.”

In reality, President Trump swiftly banned travel to and from China, where the virus originated from. Joe Biden called this bold move xenophobic, before the ban was proven to be effective. The president also worked hand-in-hand with governors, offering federal assistance for economic damage caused by COVID-19, while letting the individual state leaders govern as they see fit.

Though Harris claims President Trump "failed miserably" at protecting the American economy, Republicans have been on the side of the American worker throughout the pandemic. With the help of Republicans in Congress, and no thanks to Democrats, the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) delivered stimulus checks and forgivable loans to struggling families and small businesses. Democrats held up these relief packages while Americans suffered economic burden. 

Harris went on to softly condemn violence occurring in American cities, telling viewers that such acts must not be confused with peaceful protesting, but refused to actually condemn the happenings in Kenosha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle and other cities. 

The substance of her speech aside, the Biden campaign’s choice to have Harris “rebut” the president’s speech only bolsters the narrative that the former vice president’s aides are shielding him from the public.

President Trump is set to accept the GOP’s nomination on Thursday night.

