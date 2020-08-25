Biden Campaign Surrogate Account Apologizes For Vile Twitter Smear Against Nikki Haley

Update: The Biden-affiliate deleted the racist tweet about Ambassador Haley, and apologized for the "tone of the message":

Upon further reflection, an earlier tweet drawing attention to the name of Ambassador Nikki Haley has been removed. South Asians for Biden regrets the tone of the message. We will continue to focus on the very real issues facing South Asian voters this election. — South Asians for Biden (@SAforBiden) August 25, 2020

Original Post: A surrogate account for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tweeted a racist slander of former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, after her address to the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Amb. Haley, born the daughter of Indian immigrants into a Punjabi American family, told viewers that America is not a racist country, and hit Democrats for “blaming America first.”

Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, showcased a compassionate brand of Republicanism at home in her speech at the #RNC https://t.co/7OQhT0bRNG pic.twitter.com/GUeYT5IJcv — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2020

The Twitter account “South Asians for Biden,” attempted to refute Amb. Haley’s claim, insinuating that because she goes by “Nikki,” rather than “Nimrata,” both America and the Republican Party must be racist.

The Biden campaign made a racist and false accusation against Nikki Haley, and Journos have chosen to completely ignore it pic.twitter.com/yFWHb9AmjH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2020

Phony “Nikki” https://t.co/nqz7OG669M — South Asians for Biden (@SAforBiden) August 25, 2020

Amb. Haley's birth name is Nimrata Nikki Haley, and has gone by Nikki, which means “Little One” in Punjabi, for the entirety of her life, as she pointed out previously:

I hope you did better research when you worked for the FBI than you do when calling people out for the name they go by. Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa & married someone w/ the last name Haley. Her family called her Nikki growing up. It means “Little One” in Punjabi. https://t.co/zLEZihFzEr pic.twitter.com/XgI9GC9DsC — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2020

This racially-charged smear from a Biden campaign arm is vile.