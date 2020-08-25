RNC

Biden Campaign Surrogate Account Apologizes For Vile Twitter Smear Against Nikki Haley

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

Update: The Biden-affiliate deleted the racist tweet about Ambassador Haley, and apologized for the "tone of the message":

Original Post: A surrogate account for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tweeted a racist slander of former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, after her address to the Republican National Convention (RNC). 

Amb. Haley, born the daughter of Indian immigrants into a Punjabi American family, told viewers that America is not a racist country, and hit Democrats for “blaming America first.” 

The Twitter account “South Asians for Biden,” attempted to refute Amb. Haley’s claim, insinuating that because she goes by “Nikki,” rather than “Nimrata,” both America and the Republican Party must be racist.

Amb. Haley's birth name is Nimrata Nikki Haley, and has gone by Nikki, which means “Little One” in Punjabi, for the entirety of her life, as she pointed out previously:

This racially-charged smear from a Biden campaign arm is vile.

