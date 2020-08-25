Larry Kudlow Pitches President Trump's Economic Policies to Voters During RNC Speech

Director of the United States' Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, addressed viewers on the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) to discuss economic progress under the Trump administration. Kudlow has been instrumental in crafting President Trump's economic policies, including tax cuts and deregulation.

Kudlow, a veteran of the economic and financial world in the private and public sectors, gave a clear picture of President Trump’s efforts to foster economic growth and prosperity throughout his first term in office:

"Inheriting a stagnant economy on the front-end of recession. The program of tax cuts, historic rollback of onerous regulation that crippled small business, unleashing energy to become the world's number one producer. And free, fair and reciprocal trade deals to bolster manufacturing, agriculture, technology and other sectors. The economy was rebuilt in three years."

He pointed to President Trump's leadership that alleviated economic distress caused by COVID-19:

Larry Kudlow: "Then, came a once in 100 year pandemic. It was awful, health and economic impacts were tragic, hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue..."#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/qoz4CnC8qC — CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2020

Kudlow went on to preview American economic policy under a Joe Biden administration, citing tax hikes and regulations, and made a pitch to voters to give President Trump a second term:

"This is no time for a $4 trillion tax hike. Coming out of a pandemic? Who in their right mind would pick the pocket of taxpayers, and drain money from their wallets and purses?" Kudlow asked. "Our economic choice is very clear. Do you want economic health, prosperity, opportunity and optimism? Or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism? I believe that there can't be better economic policies than we've had in recent years. So I say, stay with him."

