'An Administration of Action and Outcomes': Gov. Kim Reynolds Spotlights Trump's Emergency Response

The RNC’s second night of programming featured Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who made the case for President Trump’s response to emergencies:

“A storm called a derecho, with hurricane-force winds of up to 140 miles per hour, wiped out millions of acres of crops, left thousands without power. Destroyed homes. Wrecked lives, and left devastation in its wake. It was the worst storm in our state’s history. And Iowans did what you expect Iowans to do. They helped each other. They took care of each other. And they still are. But someone else also had our back: Our president,” she said. “When the winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only begun, he showed up. You might not know, because the national media didn’t report it. But the Trump administration was here. In full force. The day after the storm, the president called to assure me that we had the full backing of the federal government...With the help of the Trump Administration, we quickly received a disaster declaration that will help Iowans get back on their feet. The President cut through the bureaucracy to do what needed to be done, and to do it quickly. ”

I spoke with President @realdonaldtrump on Tuesday and Vice President @Mike_Pence today. They both assured me that we will have the full resources and support of the federal government as we respond to Monday’s devastating storm. pic.twitter.com/b9Nt0r0aek — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) August 13, 2020

Thank you for being here President @realDonaldTrump! Appreciate the strong partnership from you and the entire team. #Derecho2020 https://t.co/yxyU4hy327 — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) August 18, 2020

Gov. Reynolds said that the president’s leadership allows Americans as a whole nation to embody “resolve through adversity”:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds praises the Trump administration's response to the state's recent derecho and other challenges: "This is an administration of action and outcomes" https://t.co/tz1YGPbJoz pic.twitter.com/PmNniItGia — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2020

“And because of President Trump and his leadership, our county is able to show resolve through adversity, and see opportunity grow and thrive,” she concluded. “This is an administration of action and outcomes. They are delivering every day on their promise to make America great again. And that’s exactly why we need to re-elect President Trump in November.”