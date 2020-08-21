Postmaster General Fact-Checks Dem Senator on USPS Conspiracy Theory

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, led by GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (WI), on Friday as Democrats spread unfounded rumors that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is under attack.

Democrats in both chambers insist that the Trump administration is attempting to cut funding to the postal service, though the USPS’ own analysis finds the service to be solvent through 2021, in order to suppress mail-in voting.

Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (MI) echoed the Democrat-led conspiracy, claiming that the USPS eliminated overtime pay at the direction of the president, but DeJoy set the record straight:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy fact checks Democrat senator: “we never eliminated overtime...since I've been here we've spent $700 million on overtime, overtime runs on a 13% rate before I got here and it runs at a 13% rate now”https://t.co/Ckx6GiWZAi pic.twitter.com/vkyeeBecZM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

.@USPS Postmaster General DeJoy to @SenGaryPeters: "I have never spoken to the president about the postal service other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position."



Full video here: https://t.co/zD7qPEDmHA pic.twitter.com/x0M2N3zks4 — CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2020

DeJoy debunked the greater conspiracy theory perpetuated by Democrats, that the administration altered the USPS’ policies ahead of November’s election:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy corrects false Democrat narrative: “there has been no changes in any policies with regard to election mail for the 2020 election"https://t.co/Q50wD7HaKh pic.twitter.com/CAyWbKtIqk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020