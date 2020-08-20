Elise Stefanik Rips Speaker Pelosi for 'Walking Away' From the American People

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is calling her chamber back to Washington for an “emergency” session to debate and vote on additional funding for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called out Speaker Pelosi’s partisan games, accusing Pelosi of politicizing the COVID-19 crisis, and refusal to compromise on a relief package, in order to advance Democrats’ agenda. Just weeks ago, Pelosi sent her chamber home without any progress on a relief package, but now claims that an emergency session to legislate funding to the USPS is urgent.

“Nancy Pelosi has politicized her entire time as speaker of the house. The unifying belief of all Democrats is their hatred of President Trump,” Stefanik said on Fox and Friends. “She continues to walk away, not just from negotiations, but from the American people. We see her politicizing, as she calls us back from our districts where we are all working hard, helping our communities through COVID…”

Speaker Pelosi insists that the USPS is under attack by the Trump administration and claims that election integrity is at stake if the post office is not bailed out. Congresswoman Stefanik clarified that the USPS is sufficiently funded through 2021, per their own analysis.

Democrats in Congress continue to politicize COVID-19, and attach parts of their agenda to relief subsidies.