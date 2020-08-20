Nancy Pelosi

Elise Stefanik Rips Speaker Pelosi for 'Walking Away' From the American People

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 11:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Elise Stefanik Rips Speaker Pelosi for 'Walking Away' From the American People

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is calling her chamber back to Washington for an “emergency” session to debate and vote on additional funding for the United States Postal Service (USPS). 

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called out Speaker Pelosi’s partisan games, accusing Pelosi of politicizing the COVID-19 crisis, and refusal to compromise on a relief package, in order to advance Democrats’ agenda. Just weeks ago, Pelosi sent her chamber home without any progress on a relief package, but now claims that an emergency session to legislate funding to the USPS is urgent.

“Nancy Pelosi has politicized her entire time as speaker of the house. The unifying belief of all Democrats is their hatred of President Trump,” Stefanik said on Fox and Friends. “She continues to walk away, not just from negotiations, but from the American people. We see her politicizing, as she calls us back from our districts where we are all working hard, helping our communities through COVID…”

Speaker Pelosi insists that the USPS is under attack by the Trump administration and claims that election integrity is at stake if the post office is not bailed out. Congresswoman Stefanik clarified that the USPS is sufficiently funded through 2021, per their own analysis.

Democrats in Congress continue to politicize COVID-19, and attach parts of their agenda to relief subsidies.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Copy and Paste: Did You Notice What Was Wrong About the DNC's Hologram Audience?
Matt Vespa
Soledad O'Brien Ripped for Airing This Documentary After Degrading Janice Dean
Cortney O'Brien
Analysis: Following Obama, Kamala Underwhelms -- But it Doesn't Matter Much
Guy Benson
CNN Pushes Study Suggesting Black Babies More Likely to Die in Care of White Doctors
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
President Trump Shredded Obama's Entire DNC Speech With One Tweet
Matt Vespa

Steve Bannon and Others Indicted in 'We Build the Wall' Self-Enrichment Scheme; Update: White House Responds 
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular