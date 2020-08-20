Conspiracy theory

Liz Cheney Denounces QAnon as 'Dangerous Lunacy'

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House GOP Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) tore into the conspiracy theory perpetrators at QAnon as the group gains mainstream traction. Cheney called QAnon “dangerous lunacy,” that has “no place” in American politics:

QAnon put itself on the map by alleging that a faction of sex traffickers, as part of the “deep state,” embarked on a global fight to take down President Trump. The FBI deemed QAnon a domestic terror threat in 2019 because of the group's potential to incite violence. 

Cheney is the first high-ranking member of GOP leadership on Capitol Hill to denounce the conspiracy-theory peddling group. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also condemned the group. In the upper chamber, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) called out the conspiracy theorists’ behavior after President Trump said that he believes that QAnon’s supporters “like him very much,” and “love America," though the president did not appear to be entirely familiar with the group.

A QAnon conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won a congressional primary in Georgia last week. Greene has yet to be denounced by GOP leadership. 

Cheney is exactly right. Conspiracy theorists who peddle divisive and dangerous rhetoric have no place in either political party. More Republicans should follow Cheney’s leadership in condemning QAnon, and in calling the group what it is.

