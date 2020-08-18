DNC

Stacey Abrams Calls Biden a 'Champion For Free and Fair Elections' After Refusing to Concede Gov. Race

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 10:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Amis

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the second night of the Democratic National Convention, and called President Trump a “president of cowardice,” and accusing the president of undermining elections to “keep his job.” 

Abrams put herself on the political map after losing to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the 2018 midterm elections. Pushing unfounded rumors of “voter suppression,” Abrams infamously refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial race. 

Abrams auditioned to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee, pitching herself as “an excellent running mate.” She was inevitably snubbed by Biden, likely because of the divisiveness of her rhetoric. 

In her DNC address, Abrams called Biden a “champion for free and fair elections,” after she led a two-year-long victimhood tour, alleging voter suppression from Gov. Brian Kemp.

The evidence that President Trump undermined the 2016 election is just about as substantial as the evidence that Abrams won Georgia’s 2018 governor’s race.

