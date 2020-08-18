Stacey Abrams Calls Biden a 'Champion For Free and Fair Elections' After Refusing to Concede Gov. Race

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the second night of the Democratic National Convention, and called President Trump a “president of cowardice,” and accusing the president of undermining elections to “keep his job.”

Stacey Abrams gets the final lap of the 17-person keynote and calls Trump a "president of cowardice." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 19, 2020

Stacey Abrams delivers a joint keynote address on day two of the DNC: "In every election, we choose how we will create a more perfect union — not by taking sides, but by taking stock of where we are and what we need. This year's choice could not be more clear" pic.twitter.com/1DFluhuUA3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2020

Abrams put herself on the political map after losing to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the 2018 midterm elections. Pushing unfounded rumors of “voter suppression,” Abrams infamously refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Abrams auditioned to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee, pitching herself as “an excellent running mate.” She was inevitably snubbed by Biden, likely because of the divisiveness of her rhetoric.

In her DNC address, Abrams called Biden a “champion for free and fair elections,” after she led a two-year-long victimhood tour, alleging voter suppression from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Stacey Abrams: "In a time of voter suppression at home and authoritarians abroad, Joe Biden will be a champion for free and fair elections." https://t.co/g2aifw44ZR #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/zjs2vKjIZf — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

The evidence that President Trump undermined the 2016 election is just about as substantial as the evidence that Abrams won Georgia’s 2018 governor’s race.