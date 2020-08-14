President Trump Condemns Democrat-Led Delay of Coronavirus Stimulus Package

President Trump held a news conference on Friday afternoon and called out Democrats for stalling negotiations on an additional Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) stimulus package.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been unable to reach a deal for a second CARES Act stimulus, in part because Democrats demand an additional $25 billions for the Post Office to fund mail-in voting programs. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell credited the hold-up to Democrats 'unrelated liberal demands':

The Speaker and the Democratic Leader say they won’t allow another cent for families, schools, or the PPP unless they get a trillion-dollar state government slush fund, way beyond COVID needs.



These unrelated liberal demands are blocking billions in aid that families need now. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 11, 2020

The PPP saved Main Street jobs across Kentucky. It sent more than $5B in payroll support to our state. But the recovery is not finished. Hard-hit businesses need a second draw, and Republicans proposed one.



But Democrats are blocking it over non-COVID-related wish-list items. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 12, 2020

President Trump said on Friday that he would concede this if Democrats would come to the table:

Pres. Trump says he would accept $25 billion in funding for U.S. Postal Service, including billion in supplemental funding for election resources, if Democrats concede to series of of funding asks as coronavirus relief package stalls in Congress. https://t.co/8KsNttsffW pic.twitter.com/YlWVNQSuTw — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2020

The president indicated that the administration is prepared to expedite direct payments to American families and small businesses, and placed blame on Democrats for stalling the relief package:

Trump says he's waiting for Congressional Dems to act to send aid to deal with coronavirus, clarifying his earlier tweets about direct payments — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 14, 2020

I am ready to send more money to States and Local governments to save jobs for Police, Fire Fighters, First Responders, and Teachers. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020