President Trump Condemns Democrat-Led Delay of Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Trump held a news conference on Friday afternoon and called out Democrats for stalling negotiations on an additional Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) stimulus package. 

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been unable to reach a deal for a second CARES Act stimulus, in part because Democrats demand an additional $25 billions for the Post Office to fund mail-in voting programs. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell credited the hold-up to Democrats 'unrelated liberal demands':

President Trump said on Friday that he would concede this if Democrats would come to the table:

The president indicated that the administration is prepared to expedite direct payments to American families and small businesses, and placed blame on Democrats for stalling the relief package:

