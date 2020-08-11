DNC Announces Speaker Schedule for Convention

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) released its schedule of speakers for the nominating convention next week, when former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president.

The lineup, released as voters await Biden’s vice presidential pick, features the Obamas, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and a host of sitting lawmakers. Ahead of Biden’s vice presidential announcement, the majority of the women rumored to be contenders were given speaking slots, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) are not yet listed on the schedule, but are thought to be contenders for the vice presidential tap.

A look at the DNC speaker schedule pic.twitter.com/iB5862w6cB — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 11, 2020

Rumored Biden VP picks not noted in DNC’s tentative speaker list: Karen Bass, Val Demings, Susan Rice, Stacey Abrams



Possible VP picks on DNC schedule: Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Tammy Baldwin, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michelle Lujan Grisham — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) August 11, 2020

Val Demings and Susan Rice are both NOT listed as speakers. Both are likely VP picks, as is Warren and Harris who ARE listed. Speaking sep nights. There is a reserved spot for "VP Nominee" on Wednesday.



The speculation is going to run wild. — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 11, 2020

Notably present on the DNC’s lineup is former GOP Governor of Ohio, John Kasich, who is actively campaigning for Biden. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has not yet unveiled the schedule, and President Trump has not announced the location for his acceptance speech.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week.