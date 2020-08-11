DNC

DNC Announces Speaker Schedule for Convention

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 11:45 AM
DNC Announces Speaker Schedule for Convention

Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) released its schedule of speakers for the nominating convention next week, when former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president. 

The lineup, released as voters await Biden’s vice presidential pick, features the Obamas, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and a host of sitting lawmakers. Ahead of Biden’s vice presidential announcement, the majority of the women rumored to be contenders were given speaking slots, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) are not yet listed on the schedule, but are thought to be contenders for the vice presidential tap.

Notably present on the DNC’s lineup is former GOP Governor of Ohio, John Kasich, who is actively campaigning for Biden. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has not yet unveiled the schedule, and President Trump has not announced the location for his acceptance speech. 

Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week.

