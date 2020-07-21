House of Representatives

House Passes NDAA Reauthorization as White House Threatens to Veto

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 6:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Passes NDAA Reauthorization as White House Threatens to Veto

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The House of Representatives approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021, that would legislate $700 billion to defense expenditures, on Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 295-125. The annually-renewed, bipartisan legislation earned a veto-proof majority, after the White House threatened to veto the legislation if the reauthorization included a mandate to rename military bases named for Confederate figures.

“The Administration applauds the Committee’s bipartisan support for a national defense discretionary topline of $740.5 billion, which is consistent with the President’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Budget Request and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, and for the Committee’s full support of the President’s Active Duty Forces end-strength request,” a release from the White House reads. “Nevertheless, H.R. 6395 includes several provisions that present serious concerns. Among other major provisions, the Administration strongly objects to section 2829, which would require renaming of certain military institutions...If H.R. 6395 were presented to the President in its current form, his senior advisors would recommend that he veto it.”

The NDAA reauthorization is still being debated in the upper chamber, and a vote is expected later this week.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LATEST: President Trump Urges Americans to Wear a Mask
Katie Pavlich
Revenge: The NYT Reporter Who Reportedly Tried to Dox Tucker Carlson Got a Taste Of His Own Medicine
Matt Vespa
Planned Parenthood's New York Chapter Cuts Association with Racist Founder
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
ICYMI: Twitter Censored Goya Foods, But Said It Was 'In Error'
Matt Vespa
The Polls Say One Thing, America Says Another
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
Yes, Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour Endorsing Joe Biden Is a Huge Problem for Democrats
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular