Multiple Victims Shot Outside of Chicago Funeral Home

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 10:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

Local outlets report that at many as 16 people were shot outside of a funeral home in the South Side of Chicago. Law enforcement has no known motive thus far but the attack appears to have been planned. Chicago's ABC-7 reported that multiple victims, in "serious or critical condition," were hospitalized. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said that “under no circumstances” would she allow President Trump to bring the military into her city in order to crack down on the growing violence.

This is a developing story.

