New Data Shows American Dominance in COVID-19 Testing and the Mortality Rate on the Decline

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The latest data shows that the United States is leading the way in COVID-19 testing, and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) continues to fall. Of the nearly 40 million COVID tests, 3,282,484 of those tests were reported positive, amounting to a nine percent COVID-positive rate.

Our rate of testing is the highest globally, and the mortality rate is not only on the decline, but lower than our peers in Europe.

President Trump touted the increase in testing capacity and decline of the mortality rate, and called out the “Fake News” media for failing to report these encouraging numbers.

Mainstream media outlets tend to prioritize fear-mongering over the president’s choice of semantics surrounding the virus, rather than coverage of the administration’s decisive efforts to combat COVID-19. The United States' dominance in fighting a deadly virus should be celebrated, regardless of who is in the White House.

