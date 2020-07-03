NRSC

'America Is An Idea:' Sen. Todd Young Torches Dem Hatred of American History

Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Senator Todd Young (R-IN) lit up Democrats’ growing opposition to the commemoration of America’s history, ahead of the 244th celebration of Independence Day. As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Young pointed to the rise of the “radical left’s” vandalization of America’s cities, and the growing trend on the Left of tearing down statues of the leaders who originated American exceptionalism.

“We’ve seen the radical left on full display, vandalizing cities and tearing down monuments to the leaders who made this country great,” the Indiana Republican says.

Sen. Young also called out a since-deleted Tweet from the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) official Twitter account that deemed President Trump’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore as an event that is “glorifying White Supremacy:”

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy and former Marine, Sen. Young torched Democrats' insistence on apologizing for patriotism:

"America is an idea, one that bent the arc of mankind forever, toward equality, opportunity and freedom. An idea that should be celebrated and those heroes honored. And no one should apologize for it."

Watch the NRSC’s full Independence Day tribute here: 

Most Popular