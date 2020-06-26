Nancy Pelosi

House Democrats Pass Partisan Police Reform Legislation

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 12:36 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Democrats Pass Partisan Police Reform Legislation

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Democrats passed far-reaching police reform legislation, largely along partisan lines, on Thursday night by a vote of 236-181. Speaker Pelosi crafted the legislation with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and focused the reform bill on police brutality and racial profiling. 

Though Democrats touted the Justice in Policing Act as a win, the majority party gave Republicans no opportunity to give input on the legislation. Three Republican congressmen voted with Democrats on the largely partisan bill.

Given the radical language, the House’s bill will not be taken up by the Senate, and would never make it to President Trump’s desk. The House’s passage of this legislation comes just one day after Senate Democrats filibustered Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) police reform legislation in order to block debate on the bill.

Democrats continuously claim that police reform is vital, and most Republicans would agree. But if that urgency was real, Democrats would afford their GOP colleagues the opportunity to work in a bipartisan manner.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE: VP Pence and Coronavirus Task Force Are Back with First Briefing in Two Months
Cuomo: Let's Face It, Florida 'Played Politics' With Coronavirus, and 'Lost'
Guy Benson
After Nadler Claims Antifa Doesn't Exist, Republicans Give Details About the Violent Group
Katie Pavlich
It Looks Like the Anti-Flynn Judge Could Defy Appeals Court and Keep This Clown Show Going
Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton: Democrats Are Happy to Look the Other Way from Mobs Targeting Statues and Memorials
Julio Rosas
WSJ Columnist Notes Why Appeals Court Decision in Flynn Case Is So Crucial
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular