House Democrats Pass Partisan Police Reform Legislation

House Democrats passed far-reaching police reform legislation, largely along partisan lines, on Thursday night by a vote of 236-181. Speaker Pelosi crafted the legislation with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and focused the reform bill on police brutality and racial profiling.

Though Democrats touted the Justice in Policing Act as a win, the majority party gave Republicans no opportunity to give input on the legislation. Three Republican congressmen voted with Democrats on the largely partisan bill.

Given the radical language, the House’s bill will not be taken up by the Senate, and would never make it to President Trump’s desk. The House’s passage of this legislation comes just one day after Senate Democrats filibustered Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) police reform legislation in order to block debate on the bill.

Democrats continuously claim that police reform is vital, and most Republicans would agree. But if that urgency was real, Democrats would afford their GOP colleagues the opportunity to work in a bipartisan manner.