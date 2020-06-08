Biden Campaign Says Former VP Does Not Support 'Defunding the Police'

Joe Biden’s campaign addressed the growing movement to “defund the police” in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Though it was once a talking point on the fringe outskirt of the Democratic Party, the idea of defunding law enforcement is gaining momentum on the Left. The movement gained steam in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, when the city council voted to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. The council’s president even argued for a “police-free future” and that utilizing law enforcement for breaking and entering represents “privilege.”

The former vice president’s campaign affirmed that Biden does not support “defunding” the police, while understanding the grievances of those pushing the idea, in a statement released on Monday:

"Biden does not believe that police should be defunded. He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we put a stop to this terrible pain. Biden supports the urgent need for reform..." pic.twitter.com/k0IConBSj3 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 8, 2020

Law enforcement reform will certainly be a center-stage issue at the ballot box in November, as President Trump campaigns as the “law and order” president.

This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country’s recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police. Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020