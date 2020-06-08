Joe Biden

Biden Campaign Says Former VP Does Not Support 'Defunding the Police'

Source: AP Photo, File

Joe Biden’s campaign addressed the growing movement to “defund the police” in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Though it was once a talking point on the fringe outskirt of the Democratic Party, the idea of defunding law enforcement is gaining momentum on the Left. The movement gained steam in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, when the city council voted to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. The council’s president even argued for a “police-free future” and that utilizing law enforcement for breaking and entering represents “privilege.”

The former vice president’s campaign affirmed that Biden does not support “defunding” the police, while understanding the grievances of those pushing the idea, in a statement released on Monday:

Law enforcement reform will certainly be a center-stage issue at the ballot box in November, as President Trump campaigns as the “law and order” president.

