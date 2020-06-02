GOP Group Announces $27.3 Million Ad-Buy for Competitive Senate Races

As November’s election approaches, key Senate races continue to heat up as Republicans hope to defend the majority in the upper chamber. Competitive states with vulnerable GOP incumbents, including Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina are targeted by Sen. Schumer and Democratic fundraisers as Democrats look to take back power.

GOP powerhouse group One Nation, an ally of Senate Republicans, is pushing back on Democrats’ efforts to flip vulnerable currently held by Republican incumbents. The advocacy organization bought over $27 million in television and radio advertising for the airwaves in states with competitive senate races. One Nation will spend $3.3 million in Arizona, $5.3 in Iowa, $1.9 in Maine, $10.2 in North Carolina, $2.6 in Colorado and $3.9 in Montana. The group’s ads will continue focus on advocacy and “common sense” policies as Americans face economic challenges during COVID-19.

“As our country faces unprecedented challenges, One Nation will be advocating for commonsense policies to protect families and communities, help struggling workers and businesses, and support our front line health care professionals,” One Nation’s President, Steven Law, said in a release. “If we can work together and not play partisan games, we’ll be able to get through this crisis and help Americans get back on their feet.”

The group focuses on displaying the tangible results of conservative policy that is supported by these incumbents, especially Sens. Martha McSally (AZ), Susan Collins (ME) and Joni Ernst (IA). During COVID-19, this messaging includes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the CARES Act, both of which deliver economic relief to American small businesses and families.

This strategic spending echoes GOP concerns over battleground races in November; while Republicans are poised to hold the majority, the upper chamber is undoubtedly at play.