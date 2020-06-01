'You Do Not Advance Peace by Committing Assault:' Leader McConnell Condemns Nationwide Riots

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the tragic death of George Floyd, which has triggered mass protests, rioting and violence across the nation. Leader McConnell condemned Floyd’s senseless killing and called for justice to be rightfully carried out:

In each disturbing situation, investigations and reviews are ongoing. In Kentucky, I am glad that local authorities are investigating, I am glad the FBI is involved, and I am glad our Attorney General has committed to taking any necessary action. — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) June 1, 2020

But here is something that requires no investigation. In no world whatsoever should arresting a man for an alleged minor infraction involve a police officer putting his knee on the man’s neck for nine minutes while he cries out “I can’t breathe” and then goes silent. — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) June 1, 2020

They look more like the latest chapters in our national struggle to make equal justice and equal protection of the law into facts of life for all Americans, rather than contingencies that sometimes depend on the color of one’s skin. — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) June 1, 2020

While condemning the senseless tragedy that occurred last week in the death of George Floyd Leader McConnell also denounced the growing violence in cities across America that has devastated law enforcement, and hurt small businesses which had no hand in the killing of George Floyd.

.@SenateMajLdr: "You do not advance peace by committing assault. You do not advance justice by inflicting injustice upon your neighbors [or] promote the rule of law through anarchy...



"There is no constitutional right to commit violent crime or terrorize communities. Period." — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) June 1, 2020

.@SenateMajLdr: "It is not a display of courageous citizenship to smash and destroy small businesses that had just barely hung on through this pandemic. It is not an act of principled protest to grab expensive merchandise or set fire to a church." — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) June 1, 2020

.@SenateMajLdr: "If state & local leaders cannot or will not secure the peace and protect citizens and their property, I hope the federal government stands ready to stand in the breach.



"These senseless and destructive riots need to end. Not next week. Not tomorrow night. Now." — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) June 1, 2020

Leader McConnell is correct. Riots and vandalism do not constitute peaceful protests, and actually undermine the broader issue that led to George Floyd’s death. Violence is counterproductive to solving the systemic issue that leads to the disproportionate murder of black Americans.