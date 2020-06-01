Mitch McConnell

'You Do Not Advance Peace by Committing Assault:' Leader McConnell Condemns Nationwide Riots

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the tragic death of George Floyd, which has triggered mass protests, rioting and violence across the nation. Leader McConnell condemned Floyd’s senseless killing and called for justice to be rightfully carried out:

While condemning the senseless tragedy that occurred last week in the death of George Floyd Leader McConnell also denounced the growing violence in cities across America that has devastated law enforcement, and hurt small businesses which had no hand in the killing of George Floyd. 

Leader McConnell is correct. Riots and vandalism do not constitute peaceful protests, and actually undermine the broader issue that led to George Floyd’s death. Violence is counterproductive to solving the systemic issue that leads to the disproportionate murder of black Americans.

