When the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Was Canceled, Both Sides Lost

Micaela Burrow
Micaela Burrow
Posted: Aug 07, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

In May 2014, Marvin Winstead received a letter alerting him of plans to lay a natural gas pipeline that would slice through parts of Virginia and North Carolina, where Winstead’s family had lived for seven generations. Primary stakeholders Dominion Energy and Duke Energy requested to survey the 70-acre sweet potato farm Winstead had inherited from his father for what they called the Southeast Reliability Project.

Winstead knew what pipeline construction would do to more than 11 acres of his property. Clear a swath of trees 1,100 feet wide—enough to lay a major highway—strip away the topsoil, dig a trench in the layers of clay below, fill with gravel and spread the topsoil over the crater, a façade of productivity concealing a nonnutritive core.

