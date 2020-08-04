Lebanon

Explosion Desolates East Beirut

Micaela Burrow
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 12:55 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Editor's Note: This piece has been updated.

A blood-red plume emanated from the port sector in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, in an unexpected explosion that wounded several dozen people and shattered nearby buildings. 

Lebanese authorities claim a blaze erupted on a ship hauling fireworks into the port, sparking the explosion, while the National News Agency said a warehouse caught fire. Media reports show individuals trapped under buildings and health authorities transporting them to nearby hospitals.

The Lebanese Red Cross responded to the incident:

People who experienced the explosion report being lifted off highways, cars strewn about the vicinity of the explosion, and windows breaking miles away. 

The Daily Star office, 1,300 feet from the site of the incident, sustained considerable damages.

 This is a developing story. Watch the fallout here.

