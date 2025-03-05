Rubio Imposes Visa Restrictions on Foreign Officials Aiding Illegal Immigration

"These measures will continue until those officials take responsibility for ensuring there are policies in place and existing laws are enforced to prevent the transit of such individuals," Rubio said. "America will not back down when it comes to defending our national security interests."

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. State Department are focusing on visa reform, specifically relating to countries hostile to American interests.

Within moments of returning to the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Rubio to "[e]valuate all visa programs to ensure that they are not used by foreign nation-states or other hostile actors to harm the security, economic, political, cultural, or other national interests of the United States."

"To protect Americans, the United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those aliens approved for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans or our national interests," Trump's directive says. "More importantly, the United States must identify them before their admission or entry into the United States."

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Rubio suggested that the U.S. should revoke the visas of Hamas supporters and other pro-terrorist visa holders.

"If you apply for a visa to come into the United States and in the process of being looked at, it comes to light you're a supporter of Hamas, we wouldn't let you in," Rubio said. "Now that you got the visa and [are] inside the U.S. and we realize you're a supporter, we should remove your visa. If you could not come in because you're a supporter of Hamas, you should not be able to stay. That's how I view it." Rubio added that he intends to be "very forceful" on this issue.