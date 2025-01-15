Border Patrol Union Backs Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General, has earned a major last-minute endorsement heading into her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the union that represents over 18,000 U.S. Border Patrol agents and personnel, says it "fully supports" Bondi to be the next chief law enforcement officer of the federal government.

The Border Patrol Union fully supports and endorses @PamBondi as the next United States Attorney General. @TrumpWarRoom @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/kJEyF3hmIT — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) January 15, 2025

"We have no doubt that Ms. Bondi is the right person to lead the Justice Department, and we fully support President-elect Trump's efforts to get the right people confirmed and in place to begin his Administration's immediate efforts to secure our country," NBPC's statement said. "Ms. Bondi is a proven leader and dedicated public servant who has shown that she has the experience, integrity and fortitude to lead the Department of Justice."

Noting that Bondi has "never backed down from a challenge and worked diligently to mitigate the opioid crisis, combat drug trafficking, and lower crime in Florida," the law enforcement labor union said her work as a tough-on-crime prosecutor "exemplifies the rule of law."

"The men and women of the NBPC know that Ms. Bondi will work with them to keep America safe and secure, and that she will ensure that our nation's borders are not ignored anymore," the organization's declaration concluded. "We urge you to quickly begin consideration of this critical nomination as soon as possible and immediately confirm Ms. Bondi as Attorney General once President Trump is sworn into office."

The U.S. Border Patrol union has been a staunch supporter of Trump, endorsing him on the 2024 campaign trail and bashing Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to secure the southern border.

"If we allow Border Czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country, is going to go to hell," NBPC president Paul Perez said at an Arizona rally while standing alongside Trump. "The untold millions of people, unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries, and every other crime will continue to put our country in peril. Only one man can fix that and that is Donald J. Trump. He has always stood with the men and women who protect this border."

Bondi began her prosecutorial career in Hillsborough County, Florida, where she served as assistant state attorney. In 2010, Bondi was elected to be the first female attorney general in Florida's history. Since she was selected for the U.S. Attorney General post following the withdrawal of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), state attorneys general have endorsed her on both sides of the aisle.

When announcing Bondi's nomination, Trump said she "made the streets safe for Florida Families," worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduced the tragedy of fentanyl overdose deaths. "She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives! For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans. Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" praised Trump.