DNC Official: Our Party Carries the 'Stench of Loser'

Following the humiliating defeat of Kamala Harris and other dethroned Democrats, like sore loser Bob Casey, a Democratic National Committee (DNC) official said the party reeks of failure, a lingering "stench of loser" that will hang over them until at least 2028.

DNC National Finance Committee member Lindy Li, a prominent Harris campaign surrogate who helped raise funds for her failed 2024 run, appeared on "Fox & Friends" over the weekend to assess what went wrong.

"Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has the stench of loser written all over the party," Li said bluntly. "And I'm sorry—I'm speaking as a Democrat myself. It brings me no joy to say it."

DNC Finance Committee member Lindy Li says her party has the "stench of loser" written all over it after Trump trounced them in the election.



"Democrats are going to be consigned to the wilderness for at least the next four to eight years." pic.twitter.com/42I1Cfsk2J — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) December 15, 2024

She further warned that they may not be able to shake this stench by the next election cycle. "I feel like Democrats are going to be consigned to the wilderness for at least the next four to eight years," she said.

Li also weighed in on why she believes Big Tech bosses are lining up to "kiss the ring" at Mar-a-Lago. In the wake of the 2024 election, a number of CEOs are either meeting with Donald Trump at his estate or donating to the president-elect's inaugural fund.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta pledged to contribute $1 million to Trump's inauguration coffers, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is slated to do the same, and Amazon—owned by Jeff Bezos—will follow suit and stream Trump's inauguration on its Prime Video platform. Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai plan to meet with Trump while Zuckerberg already did in late November.

Li said Bezos is likely "thanking his lucky stars" that he withheld The Washington Post's endorsement of Harris. "They're doing everything they can now to continue détente," Li said.

"Remember what Zuckerberg said on July 13?" she added, pointing to the Facebook founder's reaction to the first Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. "[Zuckerberg] praised President Trump for being a badass," Li reminded.

By courting the incoming president, they're trying to "solidify the relationship between the business world and President Trump," she explained.

"Right now, the economy is ailing under the Biden-Harris administration," Li said. "People are suffering. Yes, inflation has come down. But accumulative price hikes are still eating away at people's pocketbooks, and people are dying for a change."

"I think we're about to embark on an entirely new era of prosperity," Li predicted, citing celebrations of Trump's triumph and his "incredibly high" approval rating. "People are in support of his transition. The momentum is just tremendous. I'm speaking as a Democrat, and I'm feeling it as well."

As for the tech industry, "I think the tech world is loving the fact that Donald Trump is going to be the next president," Li said. "He's really embraced crypto. He's saying that he wants the United States to be the crypto capital of the world."

Li, on behalf of disappointed Democratic voters, has been speaking out about the party's missteps. She previously lamented that no one in the Harris campaign ever took responsibility for blowing through more than a billion dollars in funds and losing anyway to Trump.

Li said she witnessed "no sort of postmortem or analysis of the disastrous campaign" during a "self-congratulatory" call with top Democratic donors.

"It was just patting each other on the back," Li told NewsNation. "They praised Harris as a visionary leader, and at one moment during the call, she was talking about her Thanksgiving recipe."

She had hoped someone would address how they misspent a fortune on a nearly 110-day campaign, ultimately with nothing to show for it. However, there were no mentions of what the party could have done differently or what lessons they learned.

Li called the Democratic Party's leaders "detached from reality."

"They failed to mention that hundreds of millions of dollars went to them and their friends right through these consulting firms. These consultants were the primary beneficiaries of the Harris campaign, not the American people," she said.

If the DNC can't explain "as to what happened with the billions of dollars and why hundreds of millions went to consultants, ice cream, private jets, celebrities, I don't think donors are going to be willing to give again," Li forewarned.