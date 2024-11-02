Pro-Abortion Activists Descend on DC Ahead of Election Day

Ahead of Election Day, a horde of pro-abortion activists will descend on Washington, D.C., over the weekend in support of Kamala Harris.

Feminists from around the country are converging in the nation's capital Saturday as part of a nationwide #WeWon'tGoBack campaign. Led by the terrorist-sympathizing Women's March, thousands of abortion activists are slated to rally in the afternoon at Freedom Plaza before marching to the White House. Approximately 5,000 activists are expected to attend and take to the streets in "a show of force," according to an advisory issued by the organization.

Advertisement

Head over to https://t.co/qftISGkH8H to RSVP for our DC march on 11/2. See you in the streets!#wewontgoback #marchforward pic.twitter.com/DbgGCvPGiT — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 22, 2024

"We are bringing our fight for abortion access directly to the steps of the White House to tell elected officials we won't go back," the Women's March executive director Rachel O'Leary Carmona said in a press statement, vowing that they'll "stop at nothing" to "defend our reproductive rights" and "defeat authoritarianism."

"We will fight to take down Donald Trump again — just like we did in 2020 — and make sure state officials see the electoral consequences of the now 21 Trump abortion bans that have put lives on the line across the country," she said.

Attendees are encouraged to carry cat lady signs that say "This P**** Grabs Back." The infamous pink p**** hat is also back, this time in transgender and rainbow patterns. Apparently, there's a Facebook group ("Hats for Harris: One Stitch, One Voice") dedicated to "knit-along" Zoom calls.

However, "Handmaid's Tale"-themed attire is discouraged due to white women primarily cosplaying the franchise. "This message continues to create more fragmentation, often around race and class, because it erases the fact that Black women, undocumented women, incarcerated women, poor women and disabled women have always had their reproduction freedom controlled in this country. This is not a dystopian past or future," the organization's FAQs section says.

The Women's March is also asking rallygoers to adhere to their COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct them to take a rapid test within 72 hours of the start of the march and wear N95 masks, especially while traveling. According to the organization's coronavirus policy, "Women's March takes the spread of COVID-19 seriously."

In conjunction with the march, Women's March Network, the group's sister organization, is commissioning an ad campaign featuring mobile truck billboards saying, "We Won't Back Down on Abortion Rights," which will traverse through the district all day. On Friday, the campaign kicked off with a light display projected onto Union Market reading, "SAY IT WITH US: ABORTION IS NOT A CRIME!"

Sister marches will also take place in solidarity across America, with top locations including California's state Capitol, Chicago, and Atlanta (titled "Roe Roe Roe Your Vote").

In addition to backing Harris, the activist organization is rallying against pro-life measures and lawmakers appearing on the ballot next week. Earlier this month, the Women's March launched their "Resistance Roadtrip," a cross-country GOTV tour that hosted campaign stops in key battleground states to train and activate activists among its pro-abortion base in the lead-up to November 5.