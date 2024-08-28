The FBI Has Given an Update on the Trump Assassination Attempt
Tipsheet

Homeland Security Hands Out More Money for Illegal Immigrants

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  August 28, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Wednesday the allocation of over $380 million to go towards the care of illegal immigrants living in communities consumed by the Biden-Harris administration's border crisis.



Through the Shelter and Services Program (SSP), which the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the multi-million dollar DHS initiative provides financial support to jurisdictions on the border and in the interior that are caring for illegal aliens recently released from DHS custody and awaiting immigration court proceedings.

This covers costs for their food, shelter, clothing, medical treatment, and transportation, among other expenses.

These SSP grants are given to local, state, and tribal governments as well as non-profits to curb the overcrowding of short-term CBP holding facilities.

This additional funding adds to the $259 million in SSP grants that DHS distributed in April 2024.

Last year, more than $780 million was awarded through SSP and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program – Humanitarian Awards (EFSP-H) funding, offering organizations and cities across the country financial assistance with their "care" efforts.



"Due to the substantial demand that exceeds the limited SSP program funding authorized by Congress, not all requests can be fulfilled," DHS said in Wednesday's press release, adding: "DHS continues to provide unprecedented resources to support border & interior communities."

DHS will distribute a total of $640.9 million this fiscal year to help communities offset costs incurred.

In FY 2024, there are two SSP funding opportunities available. For the first allocated award, applicants must be one of the entities listed in the DHS notice. Funding is allocated based on CBP release and destination data between July 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, along with available operational information.

Some of the eligible applicants and their respective allocations are as follows:

  • Arizona
    • Maricopa County ($11,606,329)
    • Pima County ($21,827,581)
  • California
    • Riverside County ($6,011,261)
    • San Diego County ($19,592,554)
  • Colorado
    • City/County of Denver ($4,852,467)
    • State of Colorado ($4,852,467)
  • Washington, D.C.
    • District of Columbia ($8,702,215)
  • Georgia
    • City of Atlanta ($10,819,662)
  • Illinois
    • City of Chicago ($9,632,300)
    • State of Illinois ($9,632,300)
  • Massachusetts
    • Commonwealth of Massachusetts ($6,994,954)
  • Minnesota
    • Hennepin County ($3,955,830)
  • New Mexico
    • City of Albuquerque ($330,000)
  • New York
    • NYC Office of Management and Budget ($38,864,884)
    • The Campaign Against Hunger ($511,930)
  • Pennsylvania
    • City of Philadelphia ($2,868,000)
  • Texas
    • City of Brownsville ($1,921,965)
    • City of El Paso ($2,042,014)
    • City of McAllen ($3,921,965)
    • City of San Antonio ($3,000,000)
    • El Paso County ($4,542,014)


As Madeline chronicled, a violent Venezuelan prison gang known as Tren de Aragua has taken over Aurora, Colorado, despite the city stating it wants "no part" in welcoming so-called "asylum seekers."

In February, the city council reportedly passed a resolution stating explicitly that it would not provide resources for any illegal immigrants brought into the town from neighboring cities, notably Democrat-led Denver.

“We will not be aiding into this migrant crisis," City Councilor Danielle Jurinsky declared at the time.

Now, the city under siege has become the gang's base of operations, with Tren de Aragua members seizing apartment complexes all over town.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS



