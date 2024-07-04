Oh, the Irony: Illegal Immigrant Tells Andy Ngo to 'Go Back to China'

While investigating an illegal immigrant encampment in Ireland, journalist Andy Ngo was told to "go back to China." He's not Chinese.

According to The Post Millennial, where Ngo is a senior editor, the incident occurred in ultra-liberal Dublin's city center on June 19. The individual who hurled the racist remark at Ngo was an illegal immigrant living in one of the 100 tents lining the Grand Canal. The encampment sprung up along the waterway reportedly consists of all adult male foreign nationals, mainly from the Middle East and Africa.

As Ngo was reporting on the European nation's border crisis, the newly arrived illegal immigrant interrupted his coverage and yelled in a threatening tone: "You! Go back to the China."

Ngo, a Vietnamese American, filmed the ironic interaction in central Dublin:

Dublin, Ireland — While in the city center of @Dublin_ie, I was told to go back to China.



I was reporting at a migrant encampment by the canal when this happened. An NGO worker pitching tents tried to stop my interview with the migrants, who are all adult males. She also falsely… pic.twitter.com/6rlTDDuqIi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2024

Tweeting about the confrontation on X's platform, formerly Twitter, Ngo remarked: "The Irish liberal establishment, who always speak about racism, are quiet. Why? The person who shouted it to me is a migrant."

A non-governmental organization (NGO) worker, who was pitching tents for the illegal immigrants, intervened and tried to prevent Ngo from conducting interviews. Instructing the illegal immigrants not to speak to the press, she falsely claimed that it was illegal to record them in public and refused to answer Ngo's questions.

Non-profit groups have been helping to build makeshift "tent cities" all around Dublin. The men at this encampment were carrying mobile phones and camped out inside identical Rock N River pop-up tents costing around $90 each.

Many of the migrants arrive via commercial flights and then destroy their passports upon landing so that it's more difficult to deport them, Ngo reports. One of the Afghans whom Ngo interviewed said he took a boat from France to sneak into the country, which is a notorious route illegal immigrants use to invade the United Kingdom. Once they enter the UK, the illegal aliens either stay in England or journey to adjacent countries.

This comes as Ireland is currently contending with its mass migration crisis, which has resulted in a record-breaking influx of illegal immigrants and sparked significant resentment among Irish citizens. Their arrival has contributed to an increase in violent crime across the country, prompting widespread anti-invasion protests led by legal Irish residents. In May, thousands of protestors marched on the capital, waving Irish flags and chanting "Sinn Féin [an Irish party partly comprised of democratic socialists] are traitors."

The Irish are fed up. "Sinn Fein are traitors." pic.twitter.com/LMN7LxLwEX — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 6, 2024

As illegal immigration remains a top issue for voters throughout Europe, right-wing political parties recently emerged victorious in the European Union elections after conservative candidates ran on platforms to address the continuing crisis.

“It’s a New Era in Europe” - @mowers on tonight’s historic results for conservatives.



Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/E9Fs9ECOaN — EU-US Forum (@EUUSForum) June 9, 2024



