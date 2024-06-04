LIVE: Day 2 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial

This is a live post — updates will be posted below.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Yesterday, a 12-person jury was swiftly selected in the gun trial of Hunter Biden. Behind him sat First Lady Jill Biden in a show of solidarity. Seated next to her was Hunter's current wife, Melissa Cohen, and his half-sister, Ashley Biden, making the criminal proceedings feel like family court. An assembly of Secret Service agents surrounded the Biden family.

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady Jill Biden just arrived at the federal courthouse where Hunter Biden will be tried on federal firearm offenses. It's now a family affair. pic.twitter.com/4jHuvoqDls — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 3, 2024

Of the jury pool, many knew the Bidens in some way. It was like six degrees of separation: Delaware edition.

One potential juror said he used to play squash with Beau Biden, Hunter's late brother, and competed in at least one tournament together. But because he knew the Biden family "fairly well" and felt he couldn't be impartial, that juror was dismissed. The squash player also said his children played baseball with Beau's kids.

Another prospective juror worked at the same school as Jill Biden and met her husband. However, he was allowed to remain.

One woman was a bartender at the Two Stones Pub in Kinnett Square where she "on and off" served Hunter's uncle John T. Owens, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden. She was permitted to stay in the pool until the peremptory striking period.

Another woman said she is an acquaintance of Hallie Biden, Beau Biden's widow with whom Hunter had an affair, and knew Beau personally. "Beau was a friend of the family. We miss him," she said. She also said that her husband "socializes" with the Bidens and that both belong to the same social clubs. She was stricken for cause.

In another episode of Keeping Up With The Bidens, a juror said that her father-in-law is an air-traffic controller at Dover Air Force Base, so he sometimes coordinates with Secret Service. "You know when he [President Biden] is coming in," she said.

Apparently, in Delaware, whether you've ever bumped into Biden is a test of whether you're a tried-and-true resident worthy of calling yourself a Delawarean.

According to the musings of Delaware Online, there's a saying in some circles around Delaware, which points out the ubiquitousness of the president across his home state: "If you haven't met Joe Biden, you're not really a Delawarean."

Well, it is President Biden's stomping grounds, after all. Wilmington's train station is named after him. A picture of the president is hanging in the lobby of the federal courthouse. The city's visitors bureau tells tourists to "Explore Joe Biden's Wilmington."

As for the political leanings of the jury pool, one woman said she primarily watches CNN and MSNBC, donated to Hillary Clinton, and even volunteered on her 2008 Kentucky presidential primary campaign (when she canvassed the streets for Clinton). Asked if she'd able to find the son of the sitting Democratic president guilty, she said, "I don't see any relation." The judge kept her, though she was ultimately not picked.

Another woman was sent home after she mentioned reading reports about Hunter. Asked what opinion she's formed, if any, she said, "Not a good one."

One man, who mentioned politically motivated prosecutions, specifically referencing President Donald Trump's hush money trial, was excused. "It seems like politics is playing a big role in who gets charged with what and when," he said.

Similarly, a woman was let go because she suggested this was a political prosecution — but of Hunter Biden. The juror, who joined a 2016 "resistance" group in response to Trump's win and donated to a number of Democrats in the 2022 midterms, said she believes Hunter is being prosecuted because of who his famous father is. "I think it's a very strong factor," she said. "Other people might've done similar things but not had it brought to the same level of scrutiny."

One man said he heard about the case on Newsmax and Fox News, but was not sure he could give Hunter "a fair shake."

A Trump donor, who contributed to his 2016 campaign, was qualified, but didn't make the jury.

However, a black woman who donated to President Barack Obama's campaign was approved to stay despite Biden being Obama's vice president. She was chosen as one of the four alternates.

The parties settled on an even six women and six men to make up the jury, the majority of whom are black.

NAACP Delaware's leader, Richard Smith, was also in attendance and embraced Hunter as he exited the courtroom. "I told him we support him and I told him the black community is with him," Smith reportedly said afterwards. "We understand what he is going through. And said we love each other."

Today, the newly seated jury will hear opening arguments followed by the first witness for the prosecution: the FBI agent in charge of investigating the case, who's expected to introduce digital evidence extracted from Hunter's infamous laptop.

LIVE UPDATES

8:35 a.m. — Hunter Biden has arrived at the federal courthouse in Wilmington.

🚨 BREAKING: Hunter Biden arrives at the federal courthouse in Delaware for Day 2 of his gun trial. pic.twitter.com/TGTjkKKpQ1 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 4, 2024



