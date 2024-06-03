LIVE: Hunter Biden's Gun Trial

This is a live post and will be updated.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Townhall is reporting live from inside the federal courthouse where Hunter Biden is being tried on federal firearm offenses. We're in Biden's backyard as the First Son faces felony charges of deceiving a federally licensed firearms dealer, lying on a federal background check form to illegally buy a gun, and unlawfully possessing that firearm.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

(Here's an explainer deep diving into all the evidence introduced against Hunter Biden thus far.)

Today, the trial kicks off with jury selection starting at 8:30 a.m. The jury pool — consisting of approximately 250 people — will be whittled down until a jury of 12 and four alternates are ultimately selected. This time-consuming process will likely take days. Overall, the trial is now estimated to last until Friday, June 14, but jury deliberations could stretch the timeframe further.

Due to limited seating in the courtroom, given the large pool of potential jurors, the press and members of the public are not allowed to be present during the reading of the voir dire questions. Once the entire jury pool has been escorted out and those who have answered "Yes" to any of the voir dire questions are brought back into the courtroom individually for additional questioning, spectators may enter and observe for the remainder of questioning as well as the peremptory striking period.

Among the 47 voir dire questions proposed by the court, prospective jurors will be asked:

Have you heard or read anything about this case or the investigation from the news, social media, or any other source?

Have you formed any opinions about this case that would prevent you from being a fair and impartial juror?

Are you, your immediate relatives, or close friends acquaintances with Hunter Biden or any member of the Biden family?

Do you believe that all people should be permitted by law to buy or possess a firearm regardless of whether they have been or are a user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance? (Hunter Biden is accused of being both.)

Do you believe that the government should not be able to require a background check for a gun purchase?

Do you have any strong views about gun ownership in this country, the gun lobby, or the Second Amendment?

If you were eligible to vote in any election(s) in which President Joe Biden was a candidate, would that fact prevent you from maintaining an open and impartial mind until all of the evidence is presented and the instructions of the court are given?

Do you believe Hunter Biden is being prosecuted in this federal gun case because his father is the president of the United States and a candidate for U.S. president? Likewise, do you believe Hunter Biden is not being prosecuted for other crimes because his father is the president of the United States and a candidate for U.S. president?

Do you disagree that the law should apply equally to all, including the son of the president?

Have you, a family member, or a close friend ever suffered from drug or alcohol abuse or been addicted in any way?

Have you, any member of your family, or a close friend ever sought treatment, such as professional counseling, entered a rehabilitation program, go to Alcoholics Anonymous, or tried other forms of addiction treatment or therapy?

Do you have any strong negative views about past users of controlled substances, narcotics, or alcohol?

views about past users of controlled substances, narcotics, or alcohol? Do you believe someone who is addicted to drugs should not be charged with a crime?

In response, both parties jointly submitted a court filing Thursday that included any corrections or objections.

The defense asked that the word "knowingly" be added to Questions 2i. and 2ii., which specify Hunter Biden's charges of making a false statement in the sale of a firearm and making a false statement on a firearms transaction record. Hunter Biden's defense attorneys are heavily relying on the argument that he didn't "knowingly" lie when he answered "No" to the question of whether he was an addict or user of a controlled substance, i.e. crack cocaine. The defense insists Hunter Biden didn't understand exactly what those terms meant at the time he filled out the form and truly believed he wasn't either one in the "present tense."

"The terms 'user' or 'addict' are not defined on the form and were not explained to him," the defense disputed.

"Words sometimes are understood to have different meanings to different people..." Hunter Biden's lawyers wrote, raising a good-faith defense that he acted honestly, even if he was mistaken or misunderstood the question. "It does not matter whether you or Congress or anyone else would define the defendant as an 'addict' or 'user of controlled substances,' if Mr. Biden did not understand that he was an 'addict' or 'user' [...] he did not knowingly break the law then either and he must be found not guilty."

Hunter Biden's legal team has argued he is being unfairly targeted because of his famous father while critics say he's getting off easy due to who his dad is. The questions concerning the presidential elections could significantly cut down the jury pool.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, who's presiding over the proceedings, gets the final say on which questions are asked.