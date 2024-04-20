Dem Official Says It's 'Not a News Story' Would-Be School Shooter Identifies As Trans

After another trans lunatic was arrested for allegedly planning to commit a mass shooting at a school district in Maryland, the county's Democrat executive declared at a press briefing it's not newsworthy that the would-be shooter identifies as transgender.

Asked why authorities are reluctant to admit that the suspect is trans-identifying, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, defiantly denied that the Democrat-led county is burying the proverbial lede.

"'Cause it's not a lede," a livid Elrich claimed. "Do you publicize every time someone gets murdered that it's a white Christian male who's heterosexual? No. You never publish somebody's sexual orientation when you talk about this. Why you're focusing on it being a transgender is beyond me. It is not a news story. It is not a crime to be transgender. And I'm sorry you feel that way."

Elrich, then, stormed off, and the woman moderating Friday's news conference said that he had "a prior engagement" to attend.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a democratic socialist, implodes after a reporter asked why the county is reluctant to admit that alleged would-be school shooter Andrea "Alex" Ye is transgender.



"It's not a lede," Elrich said.

Earlier, reciting pre-written remarks from the podium, Elrich proudly pointed out "the difficulty of getting guns here."

"Maryland has some of the strictest gun laws," Elrich touted, suggesting that the state's firearm restrictions were an "impediment" that successfully deterred the aspiring mass murderer from arming herself. "This could well be a case where the difficulty to get guns prevented him from getting a gun when he wanted it and possibly prevented him from acting as soon as he would have preferred to act," Elrich continued, adding: "So, I think there are some lessons to take away from this going forward."

Throughout the televised event, each official, including Elrich and Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones, used the suspect's "preferred" pronouns and made-up male name, even going so far as to formally address her as "Mr. Alex Ye."

18-year-old Rockville high school student Andrea "Alex" Ye, a biological female who identifies as male, was charged this week with threats of mass violence, a misdemeanor in Maryland punishable by up to 10 years in prison, if the defendant is found guilty.

Ye allegedly authored a 129-page "manifesto" where she strategized how to carry out a shooting spree at her high school, Thomas S. Wootton High School, according to an MCPD press release. A search warrant issued Tuesday led to alarming Internet searches, drawings, and documents related to threats of mass violence. Ye was arrested Wednesday, and news broke Thursday.

Ye's apprehension follows a joint investigation by MCPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s Baltimore Field Office.

Ye is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility near Clarksburg. A tentative trial date has already been scheduled for June 3 after Ye's criminal defense attorney filed a motion seeking a speedy trial, court records show.

Press conference happening now on the arrest of Andrea/Alex Ye. Chief Marcus Jones says the case highlights the importance of vigilance by all parties involved.

Montgomery County Public Schools said in a statement that Ye has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022, but she has been actively participating in virtual lessons through a special program called Online Pathways to Graduation.

The manifesto and now-foiled school shooting plot, allegedly devised by a "female-to-male" transgender maniac, parallels the Covenant School case, in which 28-year-old Audrey "Aiden" Hale slaughtered six victims, including three children, inside a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Hale also penned a trans-ifesto prior to the massacre.