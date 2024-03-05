There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga

Townhall has independently confirmed that the Georgia state Senate's special committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will hold an explosive hearing Wednesday featuring key witness testimony that is sure to drop a barrage of bombshells on the Democrat DA's already torpedoed RICO case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

Advertisement

The proceeding will be publicly livestreamed, per Townhall columnist Phil Holloway, who broke the news Monday.

BREAKING 🚨🚨



The #FaniWillis saga takes on a new twist



Sources have confirmed that the GA Senate committee looking into the Fulton DA have subpoenaed Attorney Ashleigh Merchant to testify Wednesday, 3-6-24



The hearing will be live streamed and is open to the public pic.twitter.com/DX9DtRQ3vS — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, whose January motion to disqualify Willis exposed her affair with the special prosecutor she had hired to go after Trump, is expected to testify before the legislative body probing the piling prosecutorial misconduct claims.

Willis stands accused of appointing her longtime lover Nathan Wade, an underqualified private-practice attorney, to helm the prosecution, though the two insist that the sexcapades commenced after his hiring. Wade, charging Fulton County $250 an hour in legal fees, has earned over $650,000 for his work on the Trump case. Merchant's motion alleges that portions of Wade's paychecks were splurged on "vacations across the world" with Willis. Meanwhile, the couple claims Willis paid for the travel expenses occasionally and reimbursed him in an untraceable way—with cash she hoards by the thousands around her house.

For months, Merchant exchanged hundreds of messages with Wade's ex-divorce lawyer Terrence Bradley, who disclosed he has intimate insight into the affair's origins over text. Bradley, the defense's "star witness," texted he "absolutely" knows that the affair started far earlier than the couple claimed under oath (as early as 2019 vs. well after Wade's appointment in November 2021).

BREAKING 🚨



Text used in court between Ashleigh Merchant & Terrence Bradley says #FaniWills and Nathan Wade began their affair before she took office



Her sworn testimony was that it began in 2022



"It started when she left the DAs office (as ADA) and was judge in South Fulton" pic.twitter.com/BcyPxfYuc6 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 28, 2024

However, on the witness stand, an apparently amnesiac Bradley denied having direct knowledge of what truly transpired despite saying he did in the text exchanges. Confronted in court with print-outs of the texts, Bradley comically muttered, "Oh, dang."

Then, he dismissed his statements via text as mere "speculation." Everything else Bradley couldn't quite "recall" when prodded to snitch on his ex-client. The chat logs, though, show Bradley was a willing informant behind the keyboard providing Merchant, his trustworthy "friend," legal advice on effectively exposing corruption in the DA's office, such as whom she should subpoena.

Bradley: "Subpoena them all"



Merchant: "I am nervous, this is huge"



Bradley: "You are huge... You will be fine...you are one of the best lawyers I know... go be great" pic.twitter.com/kU78Hk9jyl — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 28, 2024

"Any idea who[m] I might get an affidavit from on the affair?" Merchant asked Bradley. "No one would freely burn that bridge," Bradley replied. Although she promised to "protect" him "completely," Merchant ultimately subpoenaed Bradley, who wanted to remain above the fray as a behind-the-scenes source, when she couldn't secure sufficient witness testimony. "[I]f I don't subpoena you it would look fishy," Merchant texted Bradley. "I'm ok with it," Bradley acquiesced and affirmed their friendship.

Advertisement

Despite their agreement, Bradley pulled a 180 and defiantly opposed taking the stand. Last week, Bradley begrudgingly testified after his bid claiming attorney-client privilege was shot down, but he did the defense no favors nonetheless.

According to the Special Committee on Investigation's meeting notice and agenda, Merchant will appear Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. inside the Georgia state Capitol to deliver sworn testimony and produce documents pursuant to the panel's subpoena.

Here’s the GA Senate Agenda notice pic.twitter.com/Vtl1ZaNJaR — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

Townhall previously reported that the Georgia Senate subpoenaed all relevant records in Merchant's possession. Now, as Holloway reports, the subpoena covers more than the communications between Merchant and Bradley; the questioning could extend to her dealings with the DA's office, which has stalled responding to a series of public records requests she submitted.

Merchant has accused the Willis administration of "intentionally" withholding information she sought under the state's Open Records Act "in an effort to hide from public view" documents showing how the DA's office spends public funds. Merchant's inquiries were met with either no reply, partial responses, or assertions that the records requested do not exist, she said.

🔔Here's the relevant section of a lawsuit from Michael Roman's lawyer, revealing Roman has subpoenaed Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to testify Feb. 15.



>>This is in a lawsuit alleging Fulton County is not complying with Open Records requests, first reported by @ajc pic.twitter.com/IQTQJ7emXa — Sam Gringlas (@gringsam) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

Following the committee's formation, the state senators have been contacted by whistleblowers within the DA's office coming forward to volunteer closed-door, confidential testimony over mounting concerns about the department's alleged misuse of state and federal funds. When the committee first convened in February, GOP chairman Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) announced, "We've already had a number of people reaching out to us in the nature of whistleblowers who have sensitive information..."

Comprised of six Republicans and three Democrats, the committee was created to investigate accusations of legal, ethical, and financial impropriety leveled against Willis. However, if Willis is found guilty of wrongdoing, the investigative panel does not have the power to penalize the DA directly, including criminally charge, disqualify, disbar, or discipline her. At most, its members can recommend changes to the state law or budget. The committee will author a report on its investigation's findings regardless.

BREAKING: The Georgia State Senate will authorize a Special Committee to investigate Fani Willis for criminal misconduct & corruption



The Days of Fatty Willis are OVER pic.twitter.com/WKYIdyl7It — George (@BehizyTweets) January 22, 2024

Still, Willis could possibly be deposed. The committee has full subpoena power to call on any individual to testify under oath and compel the production of evidence. Accordingly, it is authorized to "enforce such subpoenas" when parties refuse to obey. Legislation launching the committee warns that the relationship between Willis and Wade could constitute "a clear conflict of interest and a fraud upon the taxpayers of Fulton County" and establish grounds for the DA's recusal from the prosecution, "potentially delaying it indefinitely."

Advertisement

The scandal, which has already derailed the Trump case, threatens to topple it altogether. As Willis faces disqualification, the defense is also trying to dismiss the indictment as "fatally defective" on grounds that the case was corrupted from the get-go.

Judge Scott McAfee, who's overseeing the Trump trial, declared at Friday's final arguments he will issue a ruling within two weeks deciding whether or not to knock Willis off the prosecution. There's no longer "speculation and conjecture" that there was a relationship, McAfee stated. "Where the ledger stands," he said of the prosecutorial pair's spending spree, is what's in dispute.

Speaking on the veracity of Bradley's knowledge, McAfee suggested he's an unreliable witness who went "sideways."

"Is it ever definitively shown how he knew this and that he actually did know it?" McAfee asked. "Other than just an assertion outright? 'Absolutely.' Usually, if a state has a witness that goes sideways, they've got him locked in [...] We don't have that here."

One of the Trump co-defendants has since asked McAfee to consider additional witness testimony before he decides Willis's fate. The witness, a senior prosecutor from a neighboring county, felt the need to correct the record after watching Bradley's testimony.

NEW: David Shafer asks Judge McAfee to consider additional witness testimony as he mulls whether to disqualify Fani Willis.



The witness, attorney Cindi Yeager, says she had multiple conversations w/ Terrence Bradley about Willis and Wade's relationship.https://t.co/PoaEDySFtH — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 4, 2024

According to the eleventh-hour request filed Monday, Cobb County Deputy DA Cindi Yeager had "numerous" conversations with Bradley discussing the Willis-Wade affair. "Ms. Yeager watched Mr. Bradley's testimony before the Court and became concerned [...] that what Mr. Bradley testified to [...] was directly contrary to what Mr. Bradley had told Ms. Yeager in person," the filing says.

Advertisement

Bradley allegedly told Yeager information that corroborates what former Willis staffer Robin Bryant-Yeartie testified during the disqualification proceedings, specifically that Willis and Wade began dating around the time they met in 2019. The filing also alludes to Yeartie's condominium, where Willis was subletting, being used as a hook-up hub, as Wade's cellphone data suggested.

"Ms. Yeager heard District Attorney #FaniWillis tell Mr. Bradley:



“They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us.” pic.twitter.com/umEgiVQaNG — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

In September 2021, while Bradley was visiting Yeager's office, he received a phone call from a frantic Willis, Yeager says, after a damaging article was published pinpointing how much money Wade has been paid by the county for his work on the Trump case.

Yeager allegedly heard Willis tell Bradley: "They are coming after us. You don't need to talk to them about anything about us."

Guys, this is probably lights out for Fulton DA #FaniWillis



The judge cannot ignore the mounting evidence that she perpetrated, orchestrated a fraud upon the court to hide evidence of nepotism and a illicit affair



No judge can let this slide https://t.co/oyGFEo90CI — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

More attorney testimony was offered to McAfee on Monday evening. Bradley allegedly blabbed on multiple occasions about his knowledge of the affair to lawyer Manny Arora, a former Georgia State law professor. Wade "definitely" was "romantically" involved with Willis when she was running for district attorney in 2019 through 2020, Arora says Bradley informed him.

Advertisement

After winning the DA's race, Willis allegedly tapped Wade to supervise the transition between administrations, including hiring and firing candidates post-interview. Bradley also allegedly told Arora that Wade was given a garage opener to Yeartie's condo.

“Mr. Bradley stated that he had personal knowledgeofthe relationship between Mr. ‘Wade and district Attorney Willi, including details regarding the useof Ms. Robin Yeartie’s apartment such as Mi. Wade's having a garage opener to the property” pic.twitter.com/xuVDp9SoFo — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 5, 2024

The testimony, if accepted by the court, could re-open evidence and, therefore, the evidentiary hearings.