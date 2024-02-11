Oh, So a Deported Child Rapist Snuck Back in Again and Has Been Living Here for Years

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have recaptured a previously deported illegal alien convicted of raping a child in Delaware decades ago. The child rapist snuck back into the U.S. again as a "gotaway," remaining here for many years.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston nabbed the Mexican national on Jan. 25 in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The 42-year-old Mexican citizen, who also holds Guatemalan citizenship, illegally entered the United States at an unknown location on an unknown date prior to December 2004 without being inspected or admitted by a federal immigration official.

In 2004, he was convicted of rape of a child and sentenced to prison by a criminal court in Kent County, Delaware. Following his imprisonment in a Delaware state prison for the child sex crime, he was deported by immigration authorities in December 2006.

The child predator later unlawfully re-entered the United States somewhere at some point in time. Then, on Nov. 3, 2015, the pedophile was convicted of prostitution charges in Lynn. (Massachusetts state law makes engaging in sexual conduct for money—a.k.a. prostitution or solicitation—a crime to engage in sex or a sexual act with any person of any age in exchange for a fee.)

According to an ICE press release, after ERO Boston confirmed his presence in its jurisdiction, deportation officers arrested him without incident. The illegal alien will remain in ICE custody pending his deportation, which ERO Boston will seek through reinstatement of a prior final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

ICE did not identify the illegal-immigrant child sex offender by name and blurred his face in the agency's arrest photograph. The Boston Herald identified him as 42-year-old Rulaman Lopez Nolasco and published a picture of the Mexican's uncensored mug.

ICE didn't say why the child rapist wasn't kicked out of the country again after his 2015 prostitution case.

ERO Boston's apprehension of the illegal alien was part of a recent national immigration enforcement effort, in which ICE officers rounded up numerous illegal aliens with pending charges or convictions for murder, homicide, or assault against children. The nationwide law enforcement campaign, nabbing 171 deportable criminals, ran from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28, according to ICE.

"ERO Boston remains committed to finding and removing predators such as this from our New England neighborhoods," ERO Boston's field office director Todd M. Lyons commented. "Our officers were able to locate and arrest this individual who has already proven to be a threat to children. Despite having been previously removed by ICE, he found his way back to the United States, falsely believing he could reside in Massachusetts without repercussions. ERO Boston will not allow that to happen."

In fiscal year 2023, ERO made 170,590 administrative arrests, a 19.5% increase over the previous year. ERO arrested 73,822 illegals with a criminal history; those arrested had an average of four charges and convictions per individual, including more than 33,209 charges or convictions for assault, 7,520 for weapons offenses, 1,713 for homicide-related offenses, and 1,615 for kidnapping. Deportations also included 3,406 known or suspected gang members, 139 known or suspected terrorists, seven human rights violators, and 108 foreign fugitives wanted by their national governments for crimes including homicide, rape, terrorism, and kidnapping. Additionally, in FY 2023, ERO conducted 142,580 removals to more than 170 countries worldwide.

Last year, ERO nearly doubled immigration enforcement arrests, according to the annual ICE report, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continued to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain as well as assist 1,806 victims of child exploitation.

As one of ICE's operational directorates, with 25 domestic field offices across America, ERO is in charge of protecting the homeland by deporting "those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws."



